25 Movies Just Perfect for Crying Through Your Divorce

Something that not enough people talk about is the fact that going through immense transitions in your life involves a large amount of crying. And hey, I don’t know you. I don’t know your life. But I know ME — and I like crying to movies. I have an entire genre of films on my Letterboxd account called “sad girl rewatches.” So while I have never been a divorcee, I felt confident that this was my moment to show up with concrete, empathetic, practical support.

A good crying movie should have the following:

  • Tonality: Some movies can be weepers, but what you’re really looking for are feelings that are bittersweet, wistful, or dramedies. This is key for maintaining your exact level of sad. You don’t want to be yanked out of your motional state too quickly and cause whiplash, but you also don’t want mistakingly fall deeper into a depression. It happens.
  • Aesthetic Vibe: They should be pretty to look at. That can mean a lot of things to different people, but we’re looking for movies that are thoughtfully presented. When you’re eyes are red-rimmed and puffy, you deserve a visual reward for opening them.
  • Themes: The movie does not explicitly have to be on the topic you are sad about! That is a rookie move! Instead think more broadly about what’s going on in your life right now and what will bring you comfort from there. In this instance, not all of the following films are going to be about a divorce, but they I stayed within broader feelings about starting over, rebuilding life, friendship, independence, romance after heartbreak, all those good things.

So there you have it! If you’re going through a divorce, welcome you are in the right place! But even if you’re not going through a divorce right now, here are 25 very pretty movies to look back at you while you blow snot bubbles into your t-shirt (no one is looking, it’s fine).

**Two movies on this list are actually TV shows, but they are either gay or gay classics, and I make the rules! Pretend they are a really long movie, sometimes you need something lengthy to binge to while you cry anyway.

Movies Are About DIVORCE

Sure, yes, plenty of movies on this list are about divorce, but these movies are really about divorce. This is for when you want peak reality, and it should not be entered into lightly. You want to pick apart the minutia of someone else’s relationship as a break from picking apart your own. This is for the opposite of escapism. This is Divorce Supreme,TM if you will.

Eva + Candela (2018)

dir. Ruth Caudeli

Evan and Candela stroke each other's faces

Master of None Presents: Moments In Love (2021)

dir. Aziz Ansari
Lena Waithe dances while folding laundry with her wife in Master of None

Kramer vs. Kramer (1979)

dir. Robert Benton
Meryl Streep and Dustin Hoffman hug in Kramer Vs Kramer

Movies to Remind You That Every Day Is a New Day to Start Over

Now we are in a category of movies that are not all topically about “divorce” per se (though, in fact, many of these movies are still about divorce), instead what we are going for here are movie that are to a very depressed person going through immense life trauma what a sports movie would be to a teenage softball team watching something together for team bonding night.

These films want you to get back up and try again.

But it’s ok if you can’t get back up starting right now. Stay on the couch. Cry a little more first.

Appropriate Behavior (2014)

dir. Desiree Akhavan

A Persian woman in her 20s is sitting on a toilet and she is very sad

Lianna (1983)

dir. John Sayles

A couple holds each other in bed in Lillianna

Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore (1974)

dir. Martin Scorsese

Ellen Buryston is serving pie in Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore

Sister Aimee (2019)

dirs. Marie Schlingmann, Samantha Buck

Two women in the 1960s in front of a tractor in Sister Aimee

Grace and Frankie (2015-2022)

showrunners Marta Kauffman, Howard J. Morris

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin in Grace and Frankie

Boys on the Side (1995)

dir. Herbert Ross

Whoopi Goldberg points and smiles in Boys on the Side

Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022)

dirs. Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

Michelle Yeoh protects her family in Everything Everywhere All at Once

Movies That Are About Starting Over, but Against the Background of a Villa, Ranch, or Any Location That’s Otherwise Really F*cking Beautiful to Look At

Similar to above, these films are still here to remind you that there’s a new life on the other side of your sadness. But maaaaybe what you need if for that new life to come with a better view.

Under the Tuscan Sun (2003)

dir. Audrey Wells

Diane Lane smiles in the sunlight in Under the Tuscan Sun

Summertime (1955)

dir. David Lean

Katherine Hepburn eats lunch in the French Riviera in Summertime (the film)

Desert Hearts (1986)

dir. Donna Deitch

Two women in the 1980s walk the desert at sunset in Desert Hearts

Love, Spells and All That (2019)

dir. Ümit Ünal

The silhouette of two women sitting on a cliff with overhanging trees and broad, white sky

Divorce Movies to Cry From Laughter (Because You Physically Cannot Handle Doing the Other Type of Crying Anymore)

The majority of this list falls somewhere on a scale of “pleasantly bittersweet or wistful” to “outright weeper.” These following films are decidedly not that. These are purely for mindless joy only.

Thinking is not allowed here. I mean it!!

This is a zero thinking zone.

Ok! Dig in.

First Wives Club (1996)

dir. Hugh Wilson

Goldie Hawn, Diane Keaton, and Bette Milder in 90s clothes looking excellent in First Wives Club

The Parent Trap (1996)

dir. Nancy Meyers

Lindsay Lohan plays two twins at summer camp eating at a table in The Parent Trap

Bad Moms (2016)

dirs. Jon Lucas, Scott Moore

Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn demonstrate one of the messiest ways to make a white Russian in Bad Moms.

Girl’s Trip (2017)

dir. Malcolm D. Lee

Regina Hall, Jada Pinkett Smith, Tiffany Haddish, and Queen Latifah laugh in bed together in Girl's Trip

Death Becomes Her (1992)

dir. Robert Zemeckis

Goldie Hawn and Meryl Streep play undead glamorous zombies in Death Becomes Her

Divorce Movies in the Aesthetic of a Quiet Luxury Nancy Meyers Kitchen With a Farmhouse Sink Worthy of Envy

Technically “divorce” is not a formally recognized genre of film. But I also promise you that when I said “divorce movies” — somewhere in the back of your mind you imagined Meryl Streep in an off-white chunky sweater in an open floorpan kitchen at sunset. So far be it for me to leave you hanging.

It’s Complicated (2009)

dir. Nancy Meyers

Heartburn (1986)

dir. Mike Nichols

Meryl Streep in sunglasses looking depressed in an 1980s supermarket in Heartburn

A Simple Favor (2018)

dir. Paul Feig

Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively toast in A Simple Favor

Divorce Movies in the Aesthetic of Angela Bassett Blowing Up Her Husband’s Car in the Arizona Sun While Wearing a Robe and Smoking a Cigarette

If by any chance you didn’t think of Meryl drinking a glass of pinot, for sure you thought of Angela Bassett burning her cheating exe’s shit up in a car while wearing an extremely  silk robe and perfectly pressed and curled hair, with Mary J Blige singing in the background.

How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)

dir. Kevin Rodney Sullivan

Waiting to Exhale (1995)

dir. Forest Whitaker

Angela Bassett blows up her husband's car in Waiting to Exhale

It’s Literally Just Carol

When I was assembling together this list, I ran it past a panel of experts, by which I mean other Autostraddle editors. Our Senior Editor, Drew, added Carol to the list and then immediately after it put “I’m sorry.”

But you know what? She was right. And she should say it.

Carol (2015)

dir. Todd Haynes

Cate Blanchett smokes a cigarette as Carol in the film Carol

Divorce Week is a celebration of taking a life-changing step, of coming out the other side of devastating trauma and being all the better for it. It’s co-edited and curated by Nico Hall and Carmen Phillips. Remember, you may be divorced, but you’re not alone.

