LGBTQ+ Stars Showed Up and Won in Style at the 2024 Golden Globes

Awards shows have a history of letting marginalized communities down, and also me personally because my taste in movies is notably different than the voting pool of these shows, but this year’s Golden Globes gave us (at least) three queer winners of our collective interest:

So I guess this year my tastes did align more with the Golden Globes voters because I do love Lily Gladstone, did enjoy The Bear, and “What Was I Made For” was at the top of my Spotify wrapped last year. That said, if it were up to me, both Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig would have won for Barbie, too, because that movie is so fun and unique and beautiful and queer and lovely (and pink!) and it didn’t deserve to be overlooked in various categories, given a seemingly made-up category for “Cinematic and Box Office Achievement,” and targeted in one of the host’s many unfunny jokes of the evening. But that’s just my opinion.

Other gay happenings last night include but are not limited to:

Gillian Anderson’s dress had vulvas on it and people have big feelings about it.

are those vulvas on gillian anderson’s dress… i love her so much #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/FIkNYN6Q4a — bethany (@fiImgal) January 7, 2024

Bella Ramsey looked dapper as heck and gave some cute kiddos some advice about how to survive an apocalypse.

And also Jodie Foster was there (she presented and was nominated for her role in Nyad).

In Other News

+ The Ariana Debose-lead (therefore queer-lead) animated movie Wish is doing great at the box office

+ You can listen to Reneé Rapp’s movie version of “World Burn” ahead of the Mean Girls’ release later this week (even though I won’t because I want to experience it for the first time in larger than life surround sound thank you very much)

+ The Arcane Season 2 teaser is here and I am so ready to dive back into that world

+ Peacemaker Season 2 will be officially part of the DCU and hopefully feature more of the lesbian character Leota Adebayo (played by Danielle Brooks)

+ Stranger Things Season 5 has started filming, and Maya Hawke smiles out from the cast photo, ready to step back into disaster lesbian Robin Buckley

+ Maybe you’ve already heard but in case you having, shows with queer characters like Station 19, Umbrella Academy, La Brea, Hightown and Good Trouble are ending this year

+ And last but not least, Cosmo wants you to read these books about polyamory and ethical non-monogamy