Zoe Saldaña Thinks Masculine Women Are Sexy and Girls Are Better Kissers

Way back in 2013, Zoe Saldaña spoke about being open to relationships with both men and women in a cover story for Allure Magazine. Since that time, her sexual fluidity hasn’t been at the forefront of her personal narrative — but in an interview with W Magazine last week, the co-star of Emilia Pérez and Special Ops: Lioness doesn’t shy away from it. When asked about her first kiss, Zoe shares: “It was with a girl… girls are such better kissers. I think I must have been like, 13, 14? I was always that girl like let’s play house!”

Prompted to share her early crushes, Zoe laughs: “I did always have a crush on Prince. And Annie Lennox. I can’t believe I’m saying this, ’cause there was just something androgynous about them. I love a woman that’s masculine and a man that is feminine. I find that to be really sexy.” I’m sure many of you out there can relate.

In that 2013 Allure interview, Saldaña spoke lovingly of her tomboy childhood, how she always wanted to be a ninja for Halloween, or Rambo with the knife and the gun. Saldaña’s grandmother told Saldaña’s mother: “Asalia, be aware. Because I’m ready for Zoe to come out of the closet.” (Obviously we know that gender fluidity and sexual fluidity are not the same thing but this is just cute childhood anecdote so I think we can roll with it.) The article continues, picking up elsewhere:

…Saldana adds musingly, one day she might “end up with a woman raising my children… that’s how androgynous I am!”

You mean, you would be amenable to the idea of raising a child with another woman as your partner?

“Yes, I was raised that open,” she says solemnly.

Has she had a relationship with another woman?

The actress stares impassively across the table, silent for the first time since the interview began. Her large brown eyes are focused, unblinking. She is not fazed. She is simply deliberating. How much should she say?

Finally: “Promise me one thing: You’re going to ask this question [in your article] — if you choose to, just put three dots as my response. That’s it.”

“…”

Apparently after the interview came out, she told Hollyscoop that statements about her sexuality in Allure Magazine were genuine and that it “..wasn’t a generalization. It was a statement that I strongly stand by. As of today, I’ve been attracted to the male species, but if one day I wake up and want to be with a woman, I will do that because it is my life, therefore it is my decision.”

At the time, she’d just started dating her now-husband, Italian artist Marco Perego, who she met in March of 2013. They married three months later in London. They have three sons, and Zoe told People that they are “raising our kids in a very gender-fluid environment, where our roles are, we swap back and forth. He’s the bad cop, I’m the good cop and vice versa. There’s no such thing as, ‘Mom’s the boss, listen to your mother.’ No.” She adds that she wants them to “honor themselves, their femininity, to celebrate their feminine self as well.”