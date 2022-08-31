“Yellowjackets” Season 2 Is Officially in Production

We’re simply abuzz with excitement for Yellowjackets season 2! Here’s everything we know about it so far.

Yellowjackets Season 2 Production Has Begun!

According to the official Yellowjackets Instagram, Season 2 is now in production. Following the Season One finale, the Yellowjackets team said they were aiming for a 2022 release for Season Two, but if the show just entered production and began filming, my guess is we’re not getting any sweet, sweet new cannibal content until early 2023 — at the earliest. As soon as an official premiere date is announced, I’ll update this post!

Samantha Hanratty, who plays Young Misty, also posted about being back on set.

Simone Kessel Will Play Adult Lottie in Yellowjackets Season 2 and Courtney Eaton Has Been Promoted to Regular

Good news, Lottie heads! Adult Lottie is apparently alive and will be played by Simone Kessel, whose recent television credits include Our Flag Means Death and Obi-Wan Kenobi. I’m personally thrilled to see this casting choice as Kessel is Māori like Courtney Eaton. Also, Eaton will be a series regular! Lots of Lottie for all!

Now, I know some people have been mixed about casting announcements for Yellowjackets Season 2 that double as spoilers, but it doesn’t bother me. Yes, the show cultivates suspense and mystery, but I wrote about a billion times in my recaps that I’m not really interested in it being a puzzle box of a show. But I digress! Anyway, seems like a nice time to catch up on or revisit my recaps of Season One.

Lauren Ambrose Will Play Adult Van in Yellowjackets Season 2 and Liv Hewson Has Been Promoted to Regular

Six Feet Under legend Lauren Ambrose signed on for Yellowjackets Season 2 as Adult Van. Meanwhile, the lovely Liv Hewson was also upped to regular. Adult Van is presumably alive in the present, so why has Adult Taissa never said a word about her? Was the breakup bad? I mean, the relationship itself has been marked by wolf attacks and other assorted horrors, so I think it’s safe to assume the breakup was bad.

Elijah Wood Will Play a Citizen Detective in Yellowjackets Season 2

The casting team for Yellowjackets is truly committed to the bit of casting 90s icons. Elijah Wood is set to play someone named “Walter, Citizen Detective,” and I for one can’t wait for Wood and Christina Ricci to go toe-to-toe in scenes together.