Buzz buzz buzz, my sweet little cannibal queers!!!! All has been rather quiet on the Yellowjackets front, and I would know, because I have Google alerts for exactly two things: my own name and the television show Yellowjackets. But today, we finally got some Yellowjackets season 2 cast news! Variety reports that Six Feet Under icon Lauren Ambrose will play the adult version of Van, which immediately makes me think: 1. Lauren Ambrose and Tawny Cypress in scenes together……. 👀 hello and 2. Does this mean Van did indeed survive the woods and make it back to the outside world?!

I’m thinking the answer has to be yes, especially since Ambrose is being brought on not just as a guest or recurring cast member but as a series regular for season two. So we’re going to be getting a decent amount of Adult Van stuff! On top of that, we’ll also be getting even more Teen Van! The ever-delightful Liv Hewson has been promoted to series regular for season two as well. And now that Taissa and Van’s relationship is no longer a secret from the team, I think we can expect a lot more gay makeouts in the woods.

(I suppose technically it’s possible that Van survived but did not make it out of the woods and is instead still there with an Adult Lottie, running a little cannibalism cult together, but I doubt it! And I hope not! Because I need an abundance of those aforementioned scenes between Ambrose and Cypress, which are bound to be devastating.)

In case you were wondering, in the time since Yellowjackets season one finished airing, I threw a Yellowjackets-themed costume party for my 30th birthday and also have steadily earned a reputation amongst multiple friend groups as “the girl who talks about cannibalism a lot,” a title I shall wear proudly. Don’t worry, I’ll be back with my famously long episodic recaps when the series returns for its hotly anticipated second season in which I hope somebody finally gets eaten. I’m kidding! (No I’m not.)

Hopefully, Adult Lottie casting news is next?!

