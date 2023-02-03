Ok so… I haven’t “meal planned” (like take time, plan out the week, go to the store, prep ingredients, reuse and repurpose leftovers, you know meal plan) since before the pandemic? But I committed to it this week, and I have to be honest with you first of all — it is so much work. However much work I remembered it being, it’s more. But second, I’m so excited for tonight’s dinner.

Saw This, Thought of You

How Well Do You Remember Y2K Trends? PLEASE PLEASE take this quiz, run into our comments, and tell me your results! I haven’t taken it yet because I am still running around finishing work! But I don’t know, you know, some days just deserve a silly Y2k quiz that maybe makes no difference of consequence, but can take away whatever is worrying you for at lest five minutes in a completely neutrally pleasant way, and today is one of those days.

Speaking of which! For those of us who are old enough to remember ye olde internet past: Gawker Is Shutting Down For a Second Time

Biden Is Ending the COVID Public Health Emergency. Here’s What That Means for You.”A hidden experiment in universal health care is about to end.”

A Fashion Show That Widens the Lens on Asian Identity. “The art collective CFGNY held a conceptual fashion show at the Japan Society.”

This feels like the HOT BUTTON topic of the day, a modern day Miss Manners Etiquette brought to you by New York Magazine: Do You Know How to Behave? Are You Sure? How to text, tip, ghost, host, and generally exist in polite society today.

Queer as in F*ck You

“Part of the appeal of having pit hair is that it makes me attractive to the people I actually want to be attractive to.” I Learned To Love My Body Hair While I Was Transitioning

Nonbinary Broadway Performer Opts Out of Gendered Tony Awards. “Justin David Sullivan of “& Juliet” decided to abstain from consideration and urged awards shows to ‘expand their reach.'”

Amy Ray’s New ‘Subway’ Video Is Nostalgic for Young Queer Love, NYC

8 Trans & Nonbinary Artists Who Have Grammy Noms

Political Snacks

I was not prepared for how angry this made me! You’d think I saw my anger coming? But whew boi, I did not. The College Board Strips Down Its A.P. Curriculum for African American Studies