25 Winter Mocktails To Get Cozy With

As someone who lives in Florida, I don’t really get much by way of seasonal change this time of year (there have been a few “cold snaps” this month, but don’t tell my friends back in Chicago that means…fifty degrees). As a result of my lack of winter weather, I’m deeply appreciative of the corny-cozy touches of a big throw blanket, a pair of fuzzy socks, and a steaming mug of something clovey and balanced. Enter: winter mocktails. If you’re not drinking alcohol — for whatever reason you have — you can still enjoy some warming, complex brews by the fire. Or, you know, by the fake fire you queue up on your television. (Actually, mocktails by a mockfire has a nice ring to it. WAIT: Mocktails by a mockfire while wearing a mockneck sweater…feel free to steal this theme idea for a gathering or early winter date night.) Here are a slew of options — some of them warm, some of them merely wintry in their flavors, some lending heat by way of spice. All of the following recipes are alcohol-free.

This post was originally written in January 2023 and republished in January 2024.

Not Toddies

Yep, you guessed it: These are winter mocktails that are riffs on hot toddies. Get your cottagecore vibes on with these warming, spice-filled drinks.

Green Tea Nonalcoholic Hot Toddy

Green Tea Nonalcoholic Hot Toddy
via Kroll’s Korner

Four-Ingredient Hot Toddy

A mugful of Four-Ingredient Hot Toddy
via Shifting Roots

Hot Apple and Cinnamon Toddy

Two glasses of Hot Apple and Cinnamon Toddy
via Spoon Fork and Food

Hot Ginger Turmeric Toddy

A glass of Hot Ginger Turmeric Toddy
via Mistress of Mocktails

Hot Stuff

a.k.a. more hot winter mocktail options that go beyond the hot toddy for inspiration! Some of these are alcohol-free versions of classic hot cocktails, and some are just recipes for wonderfully reliable non-alcoholic hot drinks like savory cocoa and chai.

Hot Buttered Pineapple Mocktail

A glass mugful of Hot Buttered Pineapple Mocktail
via the Purple Pumpkin Blog

Virgin Irish Coffee

Hands holding a mugful of Virgin Irish Coffee
via Olive and Artisan

Note: This recipe is made with Nespresso pods, but you could easily sub in regular espresso. Also, check out this recipe for alcohol-free Irish cream.

Non-Alcoholic Mulled Wine

A glass of Non-Alcoholic Mulled Wine
via BBC Good Food

Savory Spiced Hot Chocolate

A mugful of Savory Spiced Hot Chocolate
via Food52

Everyday Chai

A cup of Everyday Chai
via Food52

Hot Cranberry Juice

A mugful of hot cranberry juice
via Shutterstock

Spiced Vanilla-Bean Steamers

A glass mugful of Spiced Vanilla-Bean Steamers
via The Kitchn

Sweet Potato Latte

A glass mugful of Sweet Potato Latte
via The Kitchn

Slow Cooker Pear Cider

Two mugs full of Slow Cooker Pear Cider
via Country Living

Sweet and Spicy Hot Orange Drink with Chili and Lime

A mugful of Sweet and Spicy Hot Orange Drink with Chili and Lime
via Ginger with Spice

Cold 4 Cold

Winter mocktails don’t have to be warm! If you live in a hot, seasonless place and still want to channel winter vibes while drinking something refreshing and cool in the winter sun or if you keep your place so toasty in the winter that you wanna sip something icy, here are some nonalc recipes full of citrus, spice, and minty goodness.

Winter Spiced Orange Mocktail

A mason jar of Winter Spiced Orange Mocktail
via Simply Recipes

Non-Alcoholic Winter Sangria

Two glasses of Non-Alcoholic Winter Sangria
via Savor the Flavour

Winter Cranberry Spritz

A glass of Winter Cranberry Spritz
via The Crooked Carrot

Non-Alcoholic EspressoMartini

A martini glass full of Non-Alcoholic Espresso Martini
via Food52

Dragonfruit Delight Mocktail

A glassful of Dragonfruit Delight Mocktail
via The Mindful Mocktail

Sparkling Spice

A champagne glass of Sparkling Spice
via Sunset

Non-Alcoholic Champagne Punch

A punch bowl of Non-Alcoholic Champagne Punch
via Food.com

Really super simple! But that makes it ideal for batching for a gathering. If you don’t have an ice round, you can still create a cool ice effect by adding edible flowers or berries to normal ice molds.

Cold Fashioned

via Barista Institute

Spicy Jalapeno Mule Mocktail

A mug of Spicy Jalapeno Mule Mocktail
via Moody Mixologist

Spicy Margarita Mocktail

a margita glass next to a bottle of Bonsan vegan hot sauce
via Bonsan

Def feel free to sub in your favorite hot sauce.

Make any good wintry mocktails lately? Shout em out in the comments!

  2. Lmao I do love that the savoury hot chocolate recipe says “If you don’t have a Vitamix, I totally understand, I was there once too.” Thank you for understanding that I live in a tiny apartment, random Internet recipe writer!

  5. Ooh I love these, thanks for the roundup Kayla!!

    My personal favorite mocktail is kind of like the NA mulled wine recipe, but served over ice! I use about an ounce each of pomegranate juice and apple cider (not sparkling, just the kind you get at an orchard), then top off with sparkling water (I like berry and grapefruit). Super easy & delicious without being too sweet.

