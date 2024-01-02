25 Winter Mocktails To Get Cozy With

As someone who lives in Florida, I don’t really get much by way of seasonal change this time of year (there have been a few “cold snaps” this month, but don’t tell my friends back in Chicago that means…fifty degrees). As a result of my lack of winter weather, I’m deeply appreciative of the corny-cozy touches of a big throw blanket, a pair of fuzzy socks, and a steaming mug of something clovey and balanced. Enter: winter mocktails. If you’re not drinking alcohol — for whatever reason you have — you can still enjoy some warming, complex brews by the fire. Or, you know, by the fake fire you queue up on your television. (Actually, mocktails by a mockfire has a nice ring to it. WAIT: Mocktails by a mockfire while wearing a mockneck sweater…feel free to steal this theme idea for a gathering or early winter date night.) Here are a slew of options — some of them warm, some of them merely wintry in their flavors, some lending heat by way of spice. All of the following recipes are alcohol-free.
Not Toddies
Yep, you guessed it: These are winter mocktails that are riffs on hot toddies. Get your cottagecore vibes on with these warming, spice-filled drinks.
Green Tea Nonalcoholic Hot Toddy
Hot Stuff
a.k.a. more hot winter mocktail options that go beyond the hot toddy for inspiration! Some of these are alcohol-free versions of classic hot cocktails, and some are just recipes for wonderfully reliable non-alcoholic hot drinks like savory cocoa and chai.
Hot Buttered Pineapple Mocktail
Note: This recipe is made with Nespresso pods, but you could easily sub in regular espresso. Also, check out this recipe for alcohol-free Irish cream.
Sweet and Spicy Hot Orange Drink with Chili and Lime
Cold 4 Cold
Winter mocktails don’t have to be warm! If you live in a hot, seasonless place and still want to channel winter vibes while drinking something refreshing and cool in the winter sun or if you keep your place so toasty in the winter that you wanna sip something icy, here are some nonalc recipes full of citrus, spice, and minty goodness.
Really super simple! But that makes it ideal for batching for a gathering. If you don’t have an ice round, you can still create a cool ice effect by adding edible flowers or berries to normal ice molds.
Def feel free to sub in your favorite hot sauce.
Make any good wintry mocktails lately? Shout em out in the comments!
