Queer Horoscopes for Sagittarius Season 2024

Hi Folks! I’m Deb with Queerstrology, here to share your horoscopes for Sagittarius Season, the beginning of, “Let’s circle back, after the holidays.”

During Sagittarius Season, you hear the crunch of leaves under your feet. It’s the most active travel season, and a time for reconnecting with loved ones. And yet, this season encourages you to have independent thoughts and actions.

Ruled by Jupiter, the planet of expansion, Sagittarius also rules the 9th house, which is associated with experience and education. This means you may feel significant effects in these areas of your birth chart—particularly where Sagittarius and Jupiter reside, as well as any activity in your 9th house.

Embrace the philosophies and spirituality of this season by learning through experiences. Allow the energy of Sagittarius to guide you toward spiritual insights and education, revealing a solid stance in what you believe.

Key Dates to Note:

Sagittarius Season begins Thursday, November 21 at 2:56 pm ET. The Sun moves into the constellation of Sagittarius, ending on December 21st, with the start of Sagittarius Season.

November 25: Mercury Retrograde in Sagittarius

Mercury is the planet of communication and it’s in retrograde 20% of the year. Under the sign of Sagittarius, you may feel like you need more independence — alone time to reflect on what comes next for you and those you care about. Without space you may feel resentful, and with too much space you may feel lonely.

December 1: New Moon in Sagittarius

New moons symbolize rebirth, and under the influence of Sagittarius, they bring an energy of expansion. This is a time to embrace your independence by exploring and re-discovering an old passion.

December 6: Mars Retrograde in Leo

Mars is the planet of initiative, and it is retrograde 10% of the year. In the sign of Leo it indicates a short fuse around creativity and pleasure. Finding an outlet to release the tension can help you reconnect with the real you.

December 7: Neptune Direct in Pisces

Neptune is the planet of intuition and is retrograde 40% of the year. It goes direct in the sign it rules, Pisces, which feeds our dreams. Finally things become more clear and the world of the unseen reconnects with your subconscious.

December 15: Mercury Direct in Sagittarius

Mercury is the planet of communication and it’s in retrograde 20% of the year. After 20 days of needing reflection time. It’s time to share what you have discovered. Your experiences will begin to show you a path of optimism.

December 15: Full Moon in Gemini

Full moons bring a time of reflection, and under Gemini, the mic of the world is now on. Working toward finding optimism. Find your voice of emotional expression and how they help guide you forward.

How Your Sign Deals With Sagittarius Season

Aries



It’s time to realign your energy with what truly matters. Let go of distractions that steer you off course and focus on the goals that drive you. Embrace new opportunities, even the unexpected ones, and pursue them with determination. Your sense of accountability will highlight areas for growth, giving you the chance to overcome challenges and strengthen your resolve.

Taurus



There’s a powerful drive to immerse yourself in your work right now, and the effort you put in will pay off. However, remember to occasionally pause and look beyond your tasks. What’s happening in the world around you? Outside of your professional life, there may be areas you’ve overlooked, including your own well-being. Take time to reconnect with your emotions and nurture your self-care.

Gemini



You may have found yourself in a position you didn’t anticipate, but it’s one that feels right. Your goals are clear, and even unexpected shifts won’t derail your progress. The power is in your hands to choose the changes you want to make, and you have the confidence to prove that you can stay focused and achieve the results you desire. Trust in your adaptability and your ability to thrive.

Cancer



Exciting opportunities are starting to present themselves, and now is the time to tap into your emotional insight to recognize their true value. Don’t forget to stay grounded as too much confidence could close off potential paths to success. Trust yourself and your intuition to guide you through, as your gut instincts will point you in the right direction.

Leo



You’re ready to make a real impact and take on challenges with your full energy. Now is the time to focus on refining your approach. Tweaking your tasks to better align with your ultimate goals. Some adjustments are necessary before you can fully reach your potential. By adjusting your strategy, you’ll set yourself up for greater success.

Virgo



Your hard work is finally being recognized, and others are taking notice of your efforts. Take pride in what you’ve accomplished. However, the real challenge lies in areas of your life where you have less control. When frustration builds, remember to pause, breathe, and reach out to others. It’s okay to ask for help. Open communication will help ease tension and keep you on track.

Libra



The weight of societal stress is heightening your sense of justice, which may lead to tension with others. To navigate this, work on deepening your understanding of both sides of any issue. When communicating your feelings, aim for openness, avoiding harsh reactions. By expressing yourself thoughtfully, you can help create understanding and find common ground with those around you.

Scorpio



In the shadow of your season, challenges have shown themselves. However, your innate power thrives in the shadows. This gives you the ability to navigate difficult situations and attract luck from unexpected sources. Trust your instincts as they guide you toward opportunities that feel right. Stay alert, as the most promising paths may not always be the most obvious.

Sagittarius



It’s your season, and you may feel a strong urge to voice your opinions boldly. While it can feel like an emotional release, be mindful that this may lead to tension with others. You’re not afraid of a good conversation, but ask yourself: Who is this truly helping? Instead, approach interactions with curiosity, seeking to turn them into opportunities for growth for you or those around you.

Capricorn



The seeds you’ve planted are beginning to sprout, and progress is in sight! While there will be obstacles, there’s nothing you can’t overcome with your steady determination. Now is the time to focus on your initiatives as they are the driving force propelling you forward. Find peace within yourself as you prepare for the challenges and adventures ahead. The climb may be steep, but you’re more than equipped for the journey.

Aquarius



Your idealism connects you deeply with the energy of the world around you, and your mood is often influenced by the collective vibe. You’re seeking new ways to promote tolerance and make a meaningful impact, but it’s important to pause and reflect on how far you’ve come before making any bold moves forward. Consider your past experiences as they’ll provide valuable insight for the future.

Pisces



Through personal reflection, you’ve gained a deeper awareness of how you engage with the world. Now, you may begin to see many of the opportunities you’ve envisioned manifesting before you. As you take on new tasks, stay true to your authentic self. Embrace these opportunities, as they will help align you with your long-term goals and guide you toward your desired future.

If you would like to learn more about Astrology, check out my social media @Queerstrology or drop any questions or astrology facts in the comments. Let’s learn from each other!