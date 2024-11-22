What’s Your Favorite + Least Favorite Household Chore?

At the risk of sounding like a spoiled princess, I don’t do too many household chores! My house husband Kristen does a tremendous amount of the housework in our home. I pretty much only cook (and handle some of the related tasks like grocery shopping — but she does ALL the dishes!!!!!). Kristen does all the laundry but I fold my own since my closet is like a Hellraiser-style puzzle box. I often procrastinate on folding the laundry though, but not for any reason other than just being really busy and overwhelmed by my Hellraiser-style puzzlebox of a closet. If I get a bigger closet one day, I think I’ll procrastinate on folding less. Because ultimately I actually do like folding laundry because I can watch television while I do it!

I used to hate scooping litter like most people, so I got one of those self-scooping ones, but I do handle any tasks related to that, including disposing of and replacing trays. In general, Kristen handles the dog and I handle the cat, but those aren’t strict distinctions.

Before I was with my amazing wife who does everything (literally everything — vacuuming, bathrooms, dishes, laundry, trash, yardwork, inside plants, etc and beyond), I think I’d say my favorite chore was vacuuming, although I’ve been told I do it poorly. When I still lived at home with my parents, I genuinely enjoyed mowing the lawn because I could listen to music. When I lived with my ex, she hated reality television and didn’t even want to tangentially experience it, so I used folding laundry time as my time to catch up on Bravo shows. At the end of the day, I suppose I only like chores that allow me to do other things while doing them.