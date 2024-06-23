Which Summer 2024 Queer Book Should You Read?

“has been featured as part of Forbes’ annual 30 Under 30 list and is the winner of a Pushcart Prize. They live in Minneapolis near their people.”

“grew up in Surrey, reading a lot of books and making friends with strangers on the internet, and now lives in London.”

“is a Massachusetts-based horror author and film critic. Her debut novel, [redacted], was named the #1 Best Book of 2022 by Vulture, and was one of the Best Horror Novels of 2022.”

“An essayist and fiction writer, [redacted]’s work has appeared in The Southern Review, Platypus Press’ wildness, The Common, Catapult, Hyphen, and more. … [she] has received support from … the A.C. Bose Grant for South Asian Speculative Literature.”

“Their work is both imaginative and rooted in their lived experience, including cabin building, forest stewarding, motorcycling and crewing on a fishing vessel.”

“I am half-Japanese and half-American and grew up in a space between two cultures -- the same space where my stories reside. I've been writing since I was little, because I was afraid of the dark. (I'm still afraid of the dark.)”

“is a queer disabled writer based in Cardiff, UK…She has a keen love of history that began with her first reading of The Three Musketeers as a child…Alongside writing, she is an avid knitter and she loves to play videogames and spend time with her dog, Keanu.”

“The Fall 2019 fellow at the Black Mountain Institute, her work includes poetry, fiction, film and cross-genre collaboration.”