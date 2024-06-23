On the one hand, summer is not traditionally a big time for publishing, which means sometimes great books don’t get the attention they deserve. On the other hand, publishers also like to squeeze all their LGBTQ+ offerings into June for Pride Month, which means less buzzy books can get lost in the shuffle. Either way, my point here is that this quiz exists to pair you with a great queer book coming out this summer (June, July, or August) that you might not have otherwise found. From graphic novels and romance to historical adventure and poetry, there is quite a wide variety to be found. Let me know which book you got in the comments!
Which Summer 2024 Queer Book Should You Read?
Casey
Known in some internet circles as Casey the Canadian Lesbrarian, Casey Stepaniuk is a writer, librarian, and new parent. She writes for Book Riot and Autostraddle about queer and/or bookish stuff. Ask her about cats, bisexuality, libraries, queer books, drinking tea, and her baby. Her website is Casey the Canadian Lesbrarian. Find her on Twitter, Litsy, Storygraph Goodreads and Instagram.
Casey has written 126 articles for us.
Got Not for the Faint of Heart :)
Could we get a full list of all the results? These all sound interesting from the questions!
thanks for this fun quizz!!!
could you post a list with all the books involved?
many greetings, silvia