Wicked Part Two Will Be Named After the Gayest Song From the Musical

The much anticipated second Wicked film has been given a subtitle and will be called Wicked: For Good, which is so much better and gayer than Wicked Part Two. Wicked gays know “For Good” is hands down the gayest song in the musical. In my professional opinion, it’s even more of a love song between Elphaba and Glinda than “What Is This Feeling?” or “Defying Gravity”, featuring lyrics like “You’ll be with me / Like a handprint on my heart” and the catchy and romantic hook “because I knew you / I have been changed for good.”

I am dyingggg to hear Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s version of “For Good,” which I might even venture to say is my favorite song of the entire musical. It’s so sincere! It’s so gay! It’s so emotional! And now the second film will literally be named after it. It does make me wish the first film had been called Wicked: Defying Gravity instead of Wicked: Part I.

Anyway, read on to find out everything we know so far about Wicked part two AKA Wicked: For Good.

When Does Wicked Part Two Come Out?

Gays, mark your calendars! Wicked: For Good premieres on November 21, 2025. My calendar is quite literally already marked. I’m already sat.

What Songs Will Be in Wicked Part Two?

According to the official soundtrack listing on IMDB, the following songs will be featured in Wicked: For Good:

No One Mourns the Wicked (Reprise)

Performed by Ensemble Thank Goodness

Performed by Ariana Grande The Wicked Witch of the East

Performed by Cynthia Erivo Wonderful

Performed by Cynthia Erivo and Jeff Goldblum I’m Not That Girl (Reprise)

Performed by Ariana Grande As Long As You’re Mine

Performed by Cynthia Erivo and Jonathan Bailey No Good Deed

Performed by Cynthia Erivo March of the Witch Hunters

Performed by Ethan Slater and Ensemble For Good

Performed by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande Finale

Performed by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande

The drama really ramps up in Act II of Wicked, and some of my favorite songs are “No Good Deed” and “For Good.” I’m recently a convert to loving “Thank Goodness,” thanks to Bowen Yang naming it as a favorite during one of his red carpet interviews. His answer made me super interested to hear Ariana’s version.

Was Wicked Part Two Already Filmed?

It sure was! They filmed everything at once. Production took a very long time, and while I have been against the idea of a two-part film all along, I will admit there wasn’t much I would have cut from the first part. But I do hate waiting!

What Cast Members Are Returning?

Good news! It should be all of them! Which, as you know, includes many gays.

Wicked: For Good won’t be set at Shiz anymore, so I suppose we’ll have to wait to see if Bowen and Bronwyn James will be given something to do in Act II, but I’m guessing they will be since there are so few named characters in this musical.

Keep checking back for updates about Wicked: For Good, in theaters November 21, 2025.