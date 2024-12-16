On SNL, Jane Wickline Suggests We Start Queer Rumors About Sabrina Carpenter As a Treat

SNL’s Jane Wickline Sings as Sabrina Carpenter, Expressing a Desire For More Queer Rumors

On the most recent episode of Saturday Night Live, newcomer Jane Wickline sings a song from the perspective of Sabrina Carpenter, lamenting that there are never gay rumors about her. She mentions how Taylor Swift gets that treatment, how Harry Styles wearing rainbow pants was the talk of the town, but Sabrina Carpenter made out with Jenna Ortega “passionately” in a music video, and everyone just took her at face value when she said it was a metaphor for an ex-boyfriend. She complains, as Sabrina, that she’s the only straight pop star taken for her word and she wants people to discuss if she could be bi or pretending to be straight, even though she’s not. She wants the mystique of the POSSIBILITY. Wickline also points out that Sabrina Carpenter made out with a girl alien at the VMAs and covered Chappell Roan, and yet, and I quote, “NOTHING!” And, as Wickline mentions in the song, Carpenter even has a Christmas album called “Fruitcake.”

Not only was this SNL song hilariously written and performed — I personally was a fan of the poetic line, “I leave a trail of breadcrumbs then I leave a trail of loaves of bread,” and the subtle “please, please, please” reference — but it’s also funny because it has a hint of truth to it.

In June of this year, gay tiktokers took to their podcast and called Sabrina Carpenter the straightest person they’d ever seen. While never directly responding to it, Sabrina Carpenter did, soon thereafter, cover a Chappell Roan song and sing a song with the line, “God forgot my gay awakening.” The Jenna Ortega music video came out in August. Plus, in her Netflix special for the Fruitcake album, she duets with Chappell Roan. As if to say exactly what Jane Wickman was implying – I’m not gay but I’m sad you don’t think I could be.

And honestly, I think that’s beautiful.

I cannot find any proof online that Jane Wickline is queer, but I have no doubt queer people had a hand in writing this sketch, because it was so on the nose and hilarious. It checks all my boxes – wordplay, hilarious delivery, gay jokes that don’t make queer people the butt of them, and teasing straight people. A win-win in my book.

You can check out the sketch here:

