Sabrina Carpenter and Jenna Ortega Make Out, Do Knifeplay in ‘Taste’ Music Video

I’m about to say something sacrilegious for wide swaths of the queer community: I don’t like Death Becomes Her. Don’t get me wrong. Meryl Streep, Goldie Hawn, and Isabella Rossellini are iconic and their delivery of their many iconic lines is iconic. I will happily watch drag queens riff on the movie all day long. But the movie itself? The misogyny of the writing and directing ruins the. The performances reclaim the movie in parts — have reclaimed the movie in our culture — but they can’t save the movie as a whole. Well, we’re in luck because Sabrina Carpenter and Jenna Ortega have taken the fun of the movie and gayed it up in the music video for Carpenter’s “Taste.”

Directed by Dave Meyers, the video follows Carpenter and Ortega as they repeatedly kill one another over an unnamed boy. In the chorus, Carpenter sings:

I heard you’re back together and if that’s true

You’ll just have to taste me when he’s kissin’ you

If you want forever, I bet you do

Just know you’ll taste me too

I love how this song and, especially, this video takes the super gay subtext of any straight girl jealousy song and makes it text. I mean, we all agree Jolene is a lesbian song no matter how much Beyoncé tries to change that. To be so obsessed with whoever your ex is dating is to spend more energy on that person than the ex himself!

Here, after lots of VERY bloody stabbings and shootings and voodoo dollings, Sabrina Carpenter and Jenna Ortega make out. Once Ortega’s character realizes she’s kissing Carpenter and not the boy, she chainsaws Carpenter and pushes her in a pool. But just in case the gayness could be questioned, the video ends with the two of them at the boy’s funeral and Ortega quickly going from grieving to a flirty hand on Carpenter’s hair and an even flirtier smirk.

I don’t know if Sabrina Carpenter is bisexual or if this video is just for fun, but a gay music video that ends with an ex-boyfriend dying seems like a great way to begin a post-Barry Keoghan queer awakening. And it would be a hell of a way to end a summer defined by queer pop stardom.