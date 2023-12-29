A new year is almost upon us! That means it’s time to declare what’s in and out for 2024. This list is 100% scientific and objective and I’m sure everyone will agree with me on everything, but, okay, fine, it’s also just my “opinion” or whatever and all complaints should be sent to me directly, etc. etc.

Let’s get into it!

IN

Birds

Blogs

Cute little trinkets

Daily dessert

Dinner parties

Eggplant

Ethical consumption under capitalism

Ethical Non-Monogamy (the action)

Going to the sea when ill or tired

Jigsaw puzzles

Judgment-free hookups with new queers still figuring shit out

Lost causes

Novellas

Overdressing for events

Physical media

Selfies

Sex scenes

Shoplifting

Tipping 30%

Unconventional sandwiches

Waffles

Working on local campaigns

OUT

Arugula

Delivery apps

Ethical Non-Monogamy (the phrase)

Follow-up emails

French toast

Generation wars

Horror movies about trauma

Minimalism

Saying “I’m an abolitionist but (insert very not abolitionist desire)”

Self-important media that critiques rich people

Sex scene discourse

Soft launching

Subscribing to a dozen streaming services

Superhero movies

Therapy speak

True crime

Twitter alternatives

Using they/them pronouns for trans women who use she/her

Venmo requests

Voting for the presidency*