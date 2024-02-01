What’s Gay and Streaming in February 2024 on Netflix, Peacock, Max, Prime Video, Paramount+, Disney+ and Max

It’s a very special February this year because it is a leap year which means there is one extra day for streaming networks to give us new content to watch with lesbian, bisexual, queer and trans characters! Unfortunately I regret to inform you that they have not heeded our calls sufficiently. Let’s get into what kind of LGBTQ+ content we can expect to enjoy this February on Netflix, Peacock, Prime Video, HBO Max (sorry I’m not ready to just call it “Max” yet it took me a year and a few PR emails to say Prime Video without “Amazon” in front of it), Paramount Plus With Showtime and Disney+! And if you find any of this lacking, we’ve got guides to all the shows you may have missed!

Netflix’s February 2024 Streaming In Gay

Shortcomings (2023) – February 1

This comedy-drama, based on Adrian Tomine’s comic, follows struggling filmmaker Ben who manages an arthouse movie theater and has a girlfriend who works for a local Asian-American film festival who moves to New York for an internship, leaving Ben alone in Berkeley with his typical behaviors to keep him warm: obsessing over unavailable blondes, watching Crtiterion Collection DVDs, and hanging out in a diner with his LESBIAN BEST FRIEND Alice, a “serial dater” played by queer actor Sherry Cola. But now he must figure out what he really wants in life.

Ready Player One (2018) – February 3

Lena Waithe plays a lesbian in this dystopian novel focused on a teenage orphan who, like most humans in this particular hellscape, spends most of his time in virtual reality simulation OASIS, playing with his friends as video game avatars. Waithe is one of his friends, playing as Aech, with whom he teams up to win a contest with a life-changing prize.

Warrior (Seasons 1-3) – February 16

This martial arts crime drama series is based on an original treatment by Bruce Lee and captures the Chinese immigrant experience during the Tong Wars in late 1870s San Francisco, following an arts prodigy who emigrates from China to find his sister, only to find himself sold to a powerful tong in Chinatown. Olivia Cheng is Ah Toy, a bisexual madam who runs a brothel in Chinatown, known for amassing unprecedented levels of wealth for a landed immigrant. She has a romantic relationship with a wealthy white widow who provides asylum to Chinese migrants in Season Two. Warrior‘s first two seasons aired on Cinemax, and HBO Max picked it up after Cinemax dropped out of the original content game and produced Season Three. Now it is coming for Netflix!

Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022) – February 23

This movie is fucking incredible, an Oscar-winning “queer masterpiece of Colossal Sincerity.” Queer actor Stephanie Hsu plays Joy, the queer daughter of Waymond (Ke Huy Quan) and Evelyn Wang (Michelle Yeoh), who run a laundromat called in for an audit (their auditor is Jamie Lee Curtis) and it’s honestly impossible to explain what happens next. It is bananas and gorgeous and if you haven’t seen this yet, you simply must!

Peacock’s February 2024 Gay Activities

Couple to Throuple: Season One Premiere – February 8

This reality show set in a romantic tropical resort invites four curious couples to explore the world of polyamory by bringing a third partner into their relationship after meeting, mingling and dating a group of singles. We have been promised that “with three times the fun, the feelings, and drama, these relationships are put through the ultimate test to see if they are the perfect match.” There are three opposite-sex couples and one gay male couple, but all the singles they are mingling with are, obviously, bisexual, so there will be a lot of threesomes and pansexual activities going on here.

Vigil: Season Two – February 15

In Season Two of Vigil, DCI Amy Silva (Surrane Jones) and DI Kirsten Longacre (Rose Leslie) will not be separated by Surrane Jones being in a submarine like they were in Season One, they will be together on the Scottish mainland, investigating “multiple unexplained fatalities at a Scottish military facility.” This is one of those shows that I thought we’d never see or hear from again but wow! It’s back!

Prime Video’s February 2024 LGBTQ Shows

Bottoms (2023) – February 13

This instant lesbian classic follows two horny teenagers, PJ (Rachel Sennot) and Josie (Ayo Edebiri), who start a fight club at their high school with the goal of getting laid. Kayla writes: “With a score co-composed by Charli XCX, a bold color palette, and more than one actual bomb, Bottoms is a boisterous and biting teen comedy that’s very on-the-nose and over-the-top about high school being a violent hellscape of social hierarchies and skin-tingling horniness.”

The Second Best Hospital In the Galaxy: Season One – February 24

Keke Palmer voices Dr. Klak, who along with her best friend Sleech (Stephanie Hsu), are extraordinary alien doctors who specialize in rare sci-fi illnesses. Klak is queer and has love intrests voiced by Sam Smith and Abbi Jacobson. This all-star voice cast of homos also includes Natasha Lyonne, Kieran Culkin, Maya Rudolph, Tracee Ellis Ross, John Waters, Bowen Yang and Lennon Parham. So!

HBO Max’s Lesbian and Bisexual Offerings

Clone High: Season Two – February 1

This animated series takes place in a high school attended by the clones of well-known historical figures, like Abe Lincoln, Joan of Arc and Gandhi. It’s also a parody of 90s teen dramas! Amongst the historical figures are Frida Kahlo and Cleopatra, who are obviously dating each other.

Dicks: The Musical (2023) – February 2

Two self-obsessed businessmen realize that they are identical twins and then they decide to inspire their parents to reunite! There isn’t really any female queerness in this but the movie is so gay I felt like I had to tell you about it anyhow? “What begins as a satire of over-the-top masculinity — Sharp and Jackson’s characters are straight — gets gayer and weirder and funnier until it crosses its inevitable line,” writes Drew. “Charles knows how to direct comedy and knows how to cast. Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally, Bowen Yang, and MEGAN THEE STALLION each bring so much to their roles, fitting in perfectly with and then expanding Sharp and Jackson’s universe.”

Paramount+ Showtime’s Queer Stuff

Kokomo City (2023) – February 2

This extraordinary documentary that debuted at Sundance last year year follows four Black trans women sex workers who, says Drew, “may be sharing their stories from years past, but [director] D. Smith keeps an energy to the editing that creates a feeling of immediacy.”

Tracker: Season One Premiere (CBS) – February 12th

Colter Shaw is a lone-wolf survivalist who uses his tracking skills to help people solve mysteries. His handlers, Velma (our beloved lesbian Abby McEnany from Work in Progress) and Teddi Bruin (consistent gay-for-pay actor Robin Weigert), sure do look like a lesbian couple. Queer actor Eric Graise (who you may remember from Queer as Folk) plays Bobby, who is the guy who is always behind his computer hacking things, you know the type from all Independent Investigator shows! The show will debut on February 11th on CBS and will be available the next day on Paramount+.

Disney+’s Non-Binary Supercomputers

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur: Season Two Premiere – Feb 2

The story of a 13-year-old genius who lives with her grandparents in New York City, activates a portal, and meets a dinosaur, thus becoming a superhero named Moon Girl with her Devil Dinosaur sidekick. She has a non-binary classmate and a non-binary supercomputer friend, as well as openly trans character Brooklyn.