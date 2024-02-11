We may earn a commission through product links on this page. But we only recommend stuff we love.

Quiz: What Queer Memoir Could Change Your Life?

I strongly believe the act of reading about the lived experiences of another person has the power to alter the course and contours of our own lives. While I read more fiction on average than any other genre, when I think about the books that have had the most significant impacts on the way I think about and move through the world, it’s often memoirs doing the magic. There is no one monolithic queer experience, and reading an array of queer memoirs reveals just how varied, divergent, surprising, relatable, new, shifting, and complex queer life can be. Here, I’ve assembled some great queer and trans memoirs from the past five years that might just change your life in small or profound ways. For more memoir recommendations, check out our list of butch memoirs and our archive of memoir reviews.

What Queer Memoir Could Change Your Life?

What topic is most likely to come up in a therapy session for you? (lol sorry, I promise this quiz won’t be entirely a bummer!)(Required)
Where do you get the majority of your books?(Required)
What best describes the memoirs you like to read?(Required)
If you were to get to name and curate a special bookshelf at your local indie bookstore, what would you name it?(Required)
What genre do you read most often?(Required)
What at-home activity other than reading do you most enjoy?(Required)
What online publication are you most likely to read (other than Autostraddle obvs)?(Required)
What would you like to look inward about and explore within yourself?(Required)
What nonalcoholic beverage would you most like to have while reading?(Required)
What activity would you most want to do after taking this quiz?(Required)
Who usually recommends books to you?(Required)
Do you track what you read?(Required)

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Before you go! Autostraddle runs on the reader support of our AF+ Members. If this article meant something to you today — if it informed you or made you smile or feel seen, will you consider joining AF and supporting the people who make this queer media site possible?

Join AF+!
Related:

Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya

Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya is the managing editor of Autostraddle and a lesbian writer of essays, short stories, and pop culture criticism living in Orlando. She is the assistant managing editor of TriQuarterly, and her short stories appear or are forthcoming in McSweeney's Quarterly Concern, Joyland, Catapult, The Offing, and more. Some of her pop culture writing can be found at The A.V. Club, Vulture, The Cut, and others. You can follow her on Twitter or Instagram and learn more about her work on her website.

Kayla has written 759 articles for us.

2 Comments

  2. I got recommended Hijab Butch Blues in my first go through, but the questions were so /rude/ and I had just a hard time choosing between the answers, I know the recommendations are going to find me where I live and wreck me, so I know I’m going to be taking the test multiple times. Wish me luck moving them off me TBR listing onto my actively reading or read list, tho…

    Thanks for the recs!

    Reply to This Comment

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!