What Queer Memoir Could Change Your Life?

I strongly believe the act of reading about the lived experiences of another person has the power to alter the course and contours of our own lives. While I read more fiction on average than any other genre, when I think about the books that have had the most significant impacts on the way I think about and move through the world, it’s often memoirs doing the magic. There is no one monolithic queer experience, and reading an array of queer memoirs reveals just how varied, divergent, surprising, relatable, new, shifting, and complex queer life can be. Here, I’ve assembled some great queer and trans memoirs from the past five years that might just change your life in small or profound ways. For more memoir recommendations, check out our list of butch memoirs and our archive of memoir reviews.
A+ quiz – I got recommended Long Live the Tribe of Fatherless Girls which did indeed change my life when I read it. Great job.
I got recommended Hijab Butch Blues in my first go through, but the questions were so /rude/ and I had just a hard time choosing between the answers, I know the recommendations are going to find me where I live and wreck me, so I know I’m going to be taking the test multiple times. Wish me luck moving them off me TBR listing onto my actively reading or read list, tho…
Thanks for the recs!