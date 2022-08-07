Quiz: What Diner From Pop Culture Are You?

Ah, the humble diner: It’s a cultural institution, a home away from home, a place where the eggs always look on the sunny side of life. It’s the one restaurant in every town where you can order up a side of friendship or anonymity, and extra syrup too. This week, you’ll be reading so many astounding, heartfelt essays about our close personal connection to the diners in our lives, but today, we’re here to ask perhaps the most profound question of all: What famous cinematic diner are you?

The bells jingle as you walk into your favorite diner. A waitress looks up from where she’s rolling silverware at the counter. “Hey, hon,” she says. “Take a seat anywhere you’d like.”(Required)
Your classic diner memories:(Required)
You recognize the waitress — you’ve seen her here before. She walks over with the coffee pot. “Want some?”(Required)
You like your small towns with a side of:(Required)
After checking on a couple of other tables, she wanders over with her pad. “What’ll it be?”(Required)
How do you like your eggs?(Required)
What are your go-to diner potatoes?(Required)
What literary food makes your mouth water?(Required)
Choose your favorite diner slang:(Required)
Choose a color palette:(Required)
The diner goes quiet. The last person’s jukebox choices finally ran out! You grab a quarter and choose a song:(Required)
You’ve finished your meal! As you get ready to head out the door, you count up your cash and do the math. You always leave:(Required)

Darcy

Darcy, a.k.a. Queer Girl, is your number one fan. She's a fat feminist from California who doodles hearts in the corners of her Gay Agenda. They're living through a pandemic, they're on Twitter, and they think you should drink more water! She also wants to make you laugh.

Darcy has written 299 articles for us.

  1. This quiz would have been suspect had I gotten anything but Luke’s – luckily I didn’t!

    My only complaint – poutine was never an answer option! I guess that’s because none of these pop culture diners are located in. Canada. But most of my diner memories are wandering in drunk at 2am with a bunch of friends after the bar closes and ordering a poutine the size of my head.

  3. Got the Double R diner from Twin Peaks! May have intentionally rigged my answers with a slice of cherry pie and murder. :P I think you can still go to the diner in North Bend that was used for the Double R shots!

  6. Double R Diner. As an older trans woman, I will admit Twin Peaks was hugely influential on my 12 year old just learning I was a woman self. Denise Bryson, ahead of her time.

    Reply to This Comment

