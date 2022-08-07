Quiz: What Diner From Pop Culture Are You?

You look around for a table big enough to fit the whole gang

You drop a quarter in the jukebox on your way to the counter

You glare at the out of towners daring to sit at YOUR regular table

You sigh as you eye the tacky decor and cheap furniture — oh, how your life has changed!

You slide into the far corner of a booth, hoping the waitress won’t tousle your hair like she always does

Your walk past the slot car racetrack and head for the booth built into the Chrysler

You beeline for the table under the neon sign blinking DINER