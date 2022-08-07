Quiz: What Diner From Pop Culture Are You?

Ah, the humble diner: It’s a cultural institution, a home away from home, a place where the eggs always look on the sunny side of life. It’s the one restaurant in every town where you can order up a side of friendship or anonymity, and extra syrup too. This week, you’ll be reading so many astounding, heartfelt essays about our close personal connection to the diners in our lives, but today, we’re here to ask perhaps the most profound question of all: What famous cinematic diner are you?
Darcy, a.k.a. Queer Girl, is your number one fan. She's a fat feminist from California who doodles hearts in the corners of her Gay Agenda. They're living through a pandemic, they're on Twitter, and they think you should drink more water! She also wants to make you laugh.
This quiz would have been suspect had I gotten anything but Luke’s – luckily I didn’t!
My only complaint – poutine was never an answer option! I guess that’s because none of these pop culture diners are located in. Canada. But most of my diner memories are wandering in drunk at 2am with a bunch of friends after the bar closes and ordering a poutine the size of my head.
omg arvan! being a lowly US-ian, I had no idea poutine, which I have only had a a “fancy” pub, was a diner food! What a joy.
Cafe Tropical, from Schitt’s Creek!
Got the Double R diner from Twin Peaks! May have intentionally rigged my answers with a slice of cherry pie and murder. :P I think you can still go to the diner in North Bend that was used for the Double R shots!
Jack Rabbit Slim’s from Pulp Fiction! my only complaint is that there’s no option for ‘100% tip and a smile to the overworked and underpaid waitress who’s kept your coffee topped up all afternoon’
Liberty Diner from Queer as Folk! 🏳️🌈🏳️🌈
Double R Diner. As an older trans woman, I will admit Twin Peaks was hugely influential on my 12 year old just learning I was a woman self. Denise Bryson, ahead of her time.