Roses are red, Ivy is green, this Valentine’s Day get ready for something truly obscene 🥰

+ Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day is not something I knew we were getting, and not something I knew we needed, but now that I have seen the trailer I CANNOT WAIT! Entertainment Weekly describes it thus : “Is it possible to have sex so good you send a whole city into pandemonium? That’s what Harley and Ivy are about to find out in Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special.” Sold!

