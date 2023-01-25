Pop Culture Fix: We’re Getting a Sexy, Queer “Harley Quinn” Special for Valentine’s Day!

Welcome to your mid-week Pop Culture Fix! I hope you’re staying cozy!

+ Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day is not something I knew we were getting, and not something I knew we needed, but now that I have seen the trailer I CANNOT WAIT! Entertainment Weekly describes it thus: “Is it possible to have sex so good you send a whole city into pandemonium? That’s what Harley and Ivy are about to find out in Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special.” Sold!

+ Tár is coming to Peacock on Friday, so you can finally stream it and have some feelings!

+ Anne Heche opens up about Ellen DeGeneres, Harvey Weinstein and Alec Baldwin in posthumous memoir.

+ How The Sims helped me explore my bisexuality and understand my autism.

+ Miley Cyrus just earned her first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 debut in 17 years.

+ How Tumblr turned Columbo into a queer icon.

+ The Last of Us is breaking HBO’s viewership records.

+ Matthew Mercer and Marisha Ray on voicing the characters they created on The Legends of Vox Machina’s animated series.

+ “Kitara, you stay. George Santos, sashay away.” Wanda Sykes weighs in on George Santos’ drag persona. I guess this sociopath (Santos, not Wanda Sykes) is also in a fight with Trixie Mattel?

+ The Indigo Girls were surprised they made a documentary. (You can read Drew’s review of the Sundance film right here!)

  1. The Last of Us is everything I hoped for and more. I love the games and all the pre-hype about the show had me worried. Usually when the pre-hype hits A+ levels, I’m always let down. Dude, I cried during the premiere because it was so perfect, the game actually playing out in my screen, with people, and emotions, the scenes, the cast, ugh, I can’t stand it in the best possible way. Lol.

