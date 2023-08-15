It’s so hot outside I could scream!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Saw This, Thought of You

Big Trump Indictment Volume Four news: Trump and 18 Allies Charged With Racketeering in Most Sweeping Indictment Yet. The charges come from Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO Act), most commonly used to target organized crime groups. The indictment — Trump’s fourth — comprises 41 counts and goes after a lot of top Trump allies, including Rudy Giuliani. Trump faces 13 criminal counts in the indictment.

Some more updates on the Maui wildfires:

Women Farmers Were Discriminated Against. Now They’re Owed Compensation.

Outdoor Workers Are Climate Victims.

Queer as in F*ck You

A ‘Frozen War’ in Europe Threatens Sex, Abortion and LGBTQ Rights.

New Study Finds 47% of LGBTQ People Experience Medical Gaslighting.

Baylor University Is No Longer Required to Protect Queer Students From Sexual Harassment.

If you’re in or around Philly, here’s a new art exhibition to check out: ‘They Don’t Come with Rules’: David Antonio Cruz Celebrates Queer Chosen Families.

Jenn Shapland on the Need for “Thin Skin.”Jenn Shapland, the award-winning author of My Autobiography of Carson McCullers has a new book out today called Thin Skin. Stay tuned for an exclusive excerpt from the book later today and a review by Stef Rubino tomorrow.

Political Snacks

Meet the Woman Who Disrupted DeSantis’ Iowa State Fair Visit.

As well as a headline I love: Ron DeSantis Did Not Have a Good Weekend.

One More Thing

Poetry: Three Poems by Chen Chen. I’m obsessed with all three of these poems, and now you can be, too.