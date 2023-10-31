Happy Halloween from your friendly neighborhood Fright Dyke.

More Than 100,000 Trans Kids Live in States That Ban Gender-Affirming Care. According to a report by UCLA’s Williams Institute, it’s estimated that about a third of trans youth in the U.S. do not have access to gender-affirming care due to living in states where bans have gone into effect. The report looked at trans kids ages 13-17 and in addition to estimating how many have been impacted by restrictions on healthcare also estimates the number of trans teens impacted by bathroom bills, sports bans, and other anti-trans legislation that has been expanding in recent years across the country. According to the report, “over 500 anti-LGBTQ+ bills were introduced across the country this year, with over half impacting trans youth.”

Here’s something light, and yes I’m counting this as queer history: An Oral History of Home Depot’s 12-Foot Skeleton.

The Next Big Front in the Legal War Against the LGBTQ Community.

Meet the Next Generation of Queer Horror Authors. Forgive me for linking this when I am one of the featured authors, but I thought this was pretty neat.

The Queer Punks Ready to Piss in Ron DeSantis’ Backyard. Some incredible quotes in this feature about The Fest, the massive punk festival held annually in Gainesville.

Hackers Took Over Transit Ads with Messages from Queer Palestinians in Gaza.

Reports: The Maine Shooter Was Able To Buy Guns Legally.

Six Books That Will Scare You—And Make You Think. “Black writers have long used science fiction, fantasy, and horror to dramatize the terrors of racism or to tell frightening tales.” Read my favorite culture critic Hannah Giorgis.

More Black horror recommendations: The Best Black Horror Titles To Get Your Scream On.

Solidarity Between BLM and Palestine Has Deep Roots.

Fair Wage Fight Fall continues: The UAW Now Has Tentative Deals With All Three Automakers — and They Look to Be Historic.

