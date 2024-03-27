No Filter: According to Towa Bird, It’s the Year of the Sapphic Sweater Vest

Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I find fun stuff from famous queers on Instagram and bring it here for your viewing pleasure!

This is a slay and I honestly might have to start watching Loot!

Folks, I think Chrishell is onto something, let’s all take a vacation!

If I am being honest, I saw this caption and my first thought was “To prune, or not to prune, that is the question.”

I love Golda and her style! And lord help me, I love a press tour!

Can we live??? I beg, please!

I have often wondered how people perform eight shows a week, glad to know the secret is simply “napping.”

Ali continues to win frankly, simply easy breezy and unbothered.

Chef JB! I would trust you to feed me, personally!

This might be the year I can longer resist a sweater vest?? So credit where credit’s due to Towa Bird.

Have YOU told King Princess how you are feeling yet??

“Simlish” is such an evocative caption, I often feel quite Sim like in my day to day life!

This Coveteur Fletcher photoshoot also comes with a fittingly chaotic interview that screams Gemini moon.

