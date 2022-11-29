Well and hello, it’s me Heather Hogan again! Still filling in for Carmen! Carmen, if you’re reading this, shut your phone and take a nap! (Love you!) Everyone else, you should probably also take a nap. Tell your boss I’m the only editor in the office today and I gave you permission.

Queer as in F*ck You

+ Women’s basketball stars Andrea Mingo and Danielle Robinson (of the Indiana Fever) got married earlier this month. Our own Natalie sensed a queer wedding disturbance in the Force and found the photos on Instagram almost immediately. And now the NYT is reporting on their love story! You should probably hydrate before you click through to the Times and look at those photos because there are so many stunning women in suits you’re probably going to pass out. Syd Colson of the as Vegas Aces officiated the ceremony in a sparkly tux, and is now, of course, calling herself “Reverend.” 😂

+ Why I started wearing a pinky signet ring as a queer woman.

+ Transgender NFL cheerleader Justine Lindsay has more support, less blowback on social media, and that’s a positive sign.

+ Wisconsin’s last lesbian bar.

+ There have been at least 124 attacks in 47 states at drag events this year.

+ TikTok helps queer Nigerians find community.

Saw This, Thought of You

+ The Long Covid symptom tracking app was designed by a patient (of course it was!).

+ “The singular virtue of the fiasco over which Musk has presided is the possibility that the outcome will sever, at least temporarily, the American conflation of wealth with intellect.” — Jelani Cobb, Why I Quit Elon Musk’s Twitter

+ The underground abortion network that inspired Call Jane.

+ NASA’s rules for using social media in space. “The stakes are incredibly high. Social media is just one small part of the upcoming era of space exploration, but platforms like Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok are set to be one of the primary ways that the vast majority of people here on Earth will experience space, and even the lunar surface.”

+ Cats have a reputation for being aloof, but they actually love you a whole lot.

+ The MTA will spend a billion dollars on accessibility upgrades in NYC and it’s about damn time.

Political Snacks

+ When democracy was on the ballot in the 2022 midterms, voters mostly chose it.

+ US judge orders Amazon to ‘cease and desist’ anti-union retaliation.

+ QAnon is back on Twitter — and it’s about to get much worse.

+ This is a very, very, very hard read: Brittney Griner’s jail conditions mean it’s urgently time to bring her home. Related: The US has put a “serious” offer on the table for the release of Griner, and they’re waiting on a “serious” response from Russian.