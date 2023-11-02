There’s no other way to say this really: This iteration of Also.Also.Also is full of death. There are mentions of anti-trans violence, domestic violence, violence toward Black femmes and gender-nonconforming individuals, as well as global violence like the genocide in Gaza. If skipping it sounds like the best thing for you right now, I encourage you to do so.

Queer as in F*ck You

Them recently reported on the deaths of two Black trans femmes and a Black gender-nonconforming person in different parts of the country that occurred throughout October:

Lisa Love, a Black Trans Woman “Who Was Always Smiling,” Killed in Chicago. On October 17, 35-year-old Black trans woman Lisa Love was walking home from a friend’s house in Chicago when she was shot and killed. According to the report: “Family members told the station that they believed that Love was targeted because she is trans.” Love was described by her cousin as “always smiling and laughing.” As Them reports, Love’s death came only four days after Dominic Dupree, a 25-year-old Black gender-nonconforming person also known as Dominic Palace, was shot and killed in an alley in Chicago. Thirty-year-old Black trans woman A’nee Roberson was also killed in DC this month.

London Price, a Black Trans Woman Who Would “Give You the Shirt Off Her Back,” Was Killed in Miami. This report is extremely brutal, and I won’t go into all the details of the full story here. Twenty-six-year-old Black trans woman London Price was killed by her ex-boyfriend in her own home in Miami-Dade County.

With Price’s death, Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents, which tracks deadly violence against trans and gender-nonconforming people in America and Puerto Rico, reports 35 trans people have been killed this year. That last link includes a list of all of their names. It’s also important to remember that 35 is only an estimate as some deaths go un-reported or otherwise obscure people’s transness.

Saw This, Thought of You

Dispatches on the War on Gaza. This polyphonic piece includes missives from a civil rights attorney, a Jewish doctoral candidate from a family of Israeli immigrants, a member of the Palestinian Youth Movement, and many more. My friend Bobuq Sayed contributes, writing on the violent and racist suppression of pro-Palestinian movements and displays of solidarity in Berlin.

The World Has Never Cared About Gaza’s Suffering. Note that the death toll in Gaza is already significantly higher than this piece reflects, and it was only published six days ago.

Neo-Nazis and the Far-Right Are Trying to Hijack Pro-Palestine Protests.

A Palestinian Meditation in a Time of Annihilation. “Israel and the United States erase even Palestinian ghosts from existence.”

Political Snacks

Honestly, I’m so frustrated by and angry at most politicians right now, so it was hard to find any stories to put here that didn’t remind me of that frustration. Instead, here are some dispatches from Congresspeople who have called for a ceasefire in Gaza:

Moral Courage: Doing the right thing even when it's uncomfortable or unpopular. #CeasefireNOW — Delia Ramirez (@DeliaRamirezIL) October 29, 2023

Make no mistake: these human rights abuses are being carried out with U.S. weapons, U.S. funding, and with “no red lines.” And now we are set to vote on an additional $14 billion with no restrictions or conditions. The United States Congress should not fund violations of U.S. and… https://t.co/fBy2NcxFvQ — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 1, 2023

One More Thing

A poem: