Welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I show you images from the famous queers on Instagram! The fun is never ending!

I cannot explain why the phrase “the vibe is LOVE” tickles me so, but whew it does!

Puttering can mean anything, it can look like anything, and I think that’s kind of lovely!

I love this hair lewk sooo much, and is that Angela Basset I spy??

Give me as much BTS as you want Meg — the world is your oyster!

I am usually not a big “I want your life” person, but damn Jenna makes it look goooood.

The way this could be a Jonathan Taylor Thomas look from 1996? I love!

Auntie, you know I love you, but the slideshows with music…we gotta pause. Just for a sec, just to reset!

I love the baby bun! Go off lil hairs!

It’s giving “thank god this press tour is winding down,” and frankly I respect it!

Confession: I giggled and blushed like a damn teen!

When you see me in this exact look this spring, mind your business!

The theater is calling, and Cynthia is gonna answer that call!

Well, thank you for this, I did need it!

I love this coat so much it has rendered me speechless???

A King Princess photo dump is a nice place to wrap up, don’t you think?