It’s Monday! The sun is shining! The coffee’s hot and fresh! And my cat is so mad at me for accidentally locking her out of the bedroom for 1.5 hours this morning that she’s now giving me the silent treatment right in my face, like I sent her to the edge of the world for a thousand years! Here, you read this Pop Culture Fix while I suck up to Quasar Beeperton.
+ Hmm. Marja-Lewis Ryan is co-writing a Girls Just Wanna Have Fun script for the Village Roadshow remake of the 1980s cult hit with her Generation Q colleague Allie Romano. Elizabeth Banks is producing. I guess that means it’s going to be gay? And also maybe kinda bananas? I guess we’ll see! Maybe Cyndi Lauper will get involved this time; she didn’t want anything to do with the original, even though it was based on her song! Anyway, the main thing is that Helen Hunt is a real root for me in the original, and I hope the new one makes people gay too.
+ Rachel Weisz on queer love stories, Dead Ringers and why she’s ‘honoured’ to be a lesbian icon.
+ Related: The Rachel Weisz Gay Index.
+ Inside Hayley Williams’ radically queer Tennessee hair salon.
+ Surprise! Horizon Forbidden West is getting review bombed because the DLC has a major queer storyline!
+ Little Richard and the truth about rock and roll’s queer origins.
+ Selling Sunset Season Six! An alliterative goldmine!
+ The Owl House vs. Harry Potter: magic school shows and queer representation.
+ TV could challenge biphobia by dropping the ambiguously bi trope.
+ Station 19 will be back with a seventh season.
+ Juliet Rylance chatted to Vulture about playing iconic lesbian lawyer Della Street on Perry Mason.
+ RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars reveals Season 8 queens.
Girls Just Want to Have Fun Was a movie?! Ok what did I miss
Heather’s partial root ;)
Ok I’m putting it on my watchlist now
It was a cute, fluffy 80s teen movie starring a young Helen Hunt. The plot had nothing to do with the song, iirc, except that it did include girls trying to have fun.
this feels like Shannen Doherty erasure… but also Sarah Jessica Parker.
potentially relevant to… interests, this movie was post HH’s star turn as a small-town high school quarterback.
Disobedience aside, anybody that had Katheryn Hahn on the ropes is definitely lesbian icon material.
“had Katheryn Hahn on the ropes” made me LOL for real.
Has the world not learned its lesson about giving reboots to Marja Lewis Ryan?
could consider as progress that not only white men are failing up, but it’s a pretty far reach and someone might get hurt…
Good to know being absolutely shite at her job isn’t stopping MLR from unleashing more chaos on the world! Girls do indeed want to have fun and wish they could have gotten just a sprinkle of it watching Gen Q.
It is so, so strange to me that an article about the ambiguously bi trope would pull a Buffy example without mentioning Faith.
I gave up on Perry Mason 4 episodes into the 1st season but after reading about Della and what was happening, I just went straight into the 2nd season and I love it. It’s fantastic.