Pop Culture Fix: The L Word: Generation Q’s Marja-Lewis Ryan is Remaking “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun”

By

Feature image photo by Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty Images

It’s Monday! The sun is shining! The coffee’s hot and fresh! And my cat is so mad at me for accidentally locking her out of the bedroom for 1.5 hours this morning that she’s now giving me the silent treatment right in my face, like I sent her to the edge of the world for a thousand years! Here, you read this Pop Culture Fix while I suck up to Quasar Beeperton.

+ Hmm. Marja-Lewis Ryan is co-writing a Girls Just Wanna Have Fun script for the Village Roadshow remake of the 1980s cult hit with her Generation Q colleague Allie Romano. Elizabeth Banks is producing. I guess that means it’s going to be gay? And also maybe kinda bananas? I guess we’ll see! Maybe Cyndi Lauper will get involved this time; she didn’t want anything to do with the original, even though it was based on her song! Anyway, the main thing is that Helen Hunt is a real root for me in the original, and I hope the new one makes people gay too.

Marja-Lewis Ryan on the red carpet in a blue suit + a promo photo of Sarah Jessica Parker and Helen Hunt in the 80s cult classic Girls Just Wanna Have Fun

+ Rachel Weisz on queer love stories, Dead Ringers and why she’s ‘honoured’ to be a lesbian icon.

+ Related: The Rachel Weisz Gay Index.

+ Inside Hayley Williams’ radically queer Tennessee hair salon.

+ Surprise! Horizon Forbidden West is getting review bombed because the DLC has a major queer storyline!

+ Little Richard and the truth about rock and roll’s queer origins.

+ Selling Sunset Season Six! An alliterative goldmine!

+ The Owl House vs. Harry Potter: magic school shows and queer representation.

+ TV could challenge biphobia by dropping the ambiguously bi trope.

+ Station 19 will be back with a seventh season.

+ Juliet Rylance chatted to Vulture about playing iconic lesbian lawyer Della Street on Perry Mason.

+ RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars reveals Season 8 queens.

Before you go! Autostraddle runs on the reader support of our A+ Members. If this article meant something to you today — if it informed you or made you smile or feel seen, will you consider joining A+ and supporting the people who make this indie queer media site possible?

Join A+!
Related:

Heather Hogan

Heather Hogan is an Autostraddle senior editor who lives in New York City with her wife, Stacy, and their cackle of rescued pets. She's a member of the Television Critics Association, GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics, and a Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer critic. You can also find her on Twitter and Instagram.

Heather has written 1586 articles for us.

12 Comments

  4. Good to know being absolutely shite at her job isn’t stopping MLR from unleashing more chaos on the world! Girls do indeed want to have fun and wish they could have gotten just a sprinkle of it watching Gen Q.

    Reply to This Comment

  6. I gave up on Perry Mason 4 episodes into the 1st season but after reading about Della and what was happening, I just went straight into the 2nd season and I love it. It’s fantastic.

    Reply to This Comment

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!