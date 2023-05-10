We may earn a commission through product links on this page. But we only recommend stuff we love.

I May Just Be a Target Stan, but I Love All Their Pride Themed Merch

It’s that time of year again! Target has dropped their Pride merchandise for 2023 and I for one, could not be more excited. There are a lot of conversations about Pride themed merch and ethics, and look, I totally get it. It’s hard when you’re a marginalized group who seemingly only gets recognition for one month a year, even though we exist 365 days. And it’s hard to see major corporations profiting off of us when we know that money won’t make it back to the communities who need it the most. But insofar as corporations who put their money where their mouth is, Target ranks pretty high, so I don’t feel as bad about throwing them my extra dollars. They already get most of my money anyway.

I also really love that I can walk into a Target store and see a giant display full of rainbows and flags right next to where people are buying laundry detergent. It’s fun to know that some bigot is absolutely losing their shit over it while they buy said detergent. And honestly? The stuff is cute! I may just be a Target stan, but I love all of their Pride themed merch. (I even have the coveted Pride holiday nutcracker!) Here are the items from this year’s Pride merch drop that I’m salivating over.

Unfortunately, the “live, laugh, lesbian” tee is sold out online, so I will be stalking all of the stores in my area to find it.

Note: all shirts are available in a gender neutral cut up to size 4X

target pride 2023 merch drop: Catnip mice in the colors of various pride flags.

Pride Mice Cat Toy Set ($5)

Any good cat lesbian will absolutely buy these cute little mice for the kitties to chase. Bonus, there’s catnip inside, which will make them irresistible.

A pink crop top with a Jenifer Prince vintage-style comic book graphic that says "busy thinking about girls"

Jenifer Prince Short Sleeve T-Shirt ($16)

I’m obsessed with Jennifer Prince art AND girls, so clearly, this is the shirt for me.(Unfortunately the shirt is sold out in most sizes, but there’s also a tote bag. And you can buy this Jenifer Prince Pride print made exclusively for Autostraddle.)

target pride 2023 merch drop: a black single shoulder backpack with rainbow trim

Pride Adult Sling Pack ($18)

I got one of these last year and we brought it to every Pride event we attended. But they’re great even beyond! We use ours for going to the dog park, the playground, the zoo, wherever!

A blue kids shirt that reads "it takes all kinds" along with a variety of mythical creatures in the colors of the trans pride flag

Kids’ ‘It Takes All Kinds’ Short Sleeve T-Shirt ($10)

This is definitely the tee shirt my kiddo is going to want this year.

target pride 2023 merch drop: a beanie that says "queer all year"

Ash + Chess Beanie ($15)

What is a queer without a beanie? This one proclaims “queer all year” and yes, the irony is not lost on me. *adds to cart*

A white shirt with a red heart that reads: girls, gays, they

FLAVNT ‘Girls Gays Theys’ Short Sleeve T-Shirt  ($16)

What’s not to love about this one? I’m here for them all!

target pride 2023 merch drop: Pride flag colored lawn chairs

Pride Portable Outdoor Chair ($26)

My partner and I are old, and we can’t sit on the ground anymore. Can’t wait to be the lesbian moms sitting on the gay chairs at the park.

A turquoise tank top that says QUEER JOY in bright yellow

FLAVNT ‘Queer Joy’ Cropped Tank Top ($13)

Queer joy is the whole point of celebrating Pride, isn’t it? This is a good reminder.

target pride 2023 merch drop: a doormat with a hot pink arrow that says "gayest place in town"

18″x30″ Pride Door Mat ($13)

My best friend sent this to me and I knew we needed it. It’s hilarious.

target pride 2023 merch drop: a lavender shirt that says "queer! queer! queer! queer!"

Ash + Chess ‘Queer’ Short Sleeve T-Shirt ($16)

I love the color of this shirt so much.

a black shirt that reads: trans pride, trans power

Trans Pride Power PHLUID Project Short Sleeve T-Shirt ($15)

Trans Pride and Trans Power today and everyday.

target pride 2023 merch drop: rainbow oven sits that says "the secret ingredients are love and butter"

Love and Butter Pride Printed Oven Gloves and Mitten Set ($15)

For those of us who love to cook, these oven accessories are a must have. Nothing says I love you like something from the kitchen.

a knitted rainbow crop top and a sparkly shall with lots of strings hanging off of it

Pride Sparkle Shawl ($20)

I’m extra af, so this kind of stuff is right up my alley. You don’t need to just wear it for Pride either, this will look great on a Saturday night out! Dress it up, dress it down, you’ll always sparkle!

target pride 2023 merch drop: a dark aqua shirt that reads "not a phase" with the phases of the moon underneath

‘Not A Phase’ Short Sleeve T-Shirt ($15)

This is incredibly clever, and I LOVE this color

target pride 2023 merch drop: black shortfalls that have rainbow hearts with smilies in them over the right side of the waist

Pride Adult Shortalls ($30)

Shortalls were my Pride outfit of choice last year paired with a sports bra, so clearly I must buy these for this year.

target pride 2023 merch drop: a dog shirt that says "love is love"

Love is Love Pride Dog and Cat Tank Shirt from Boots & Barkley™ ($6)

Is the saying trite? Yes. Will I probably buy this for my dog? Also yes.

A skeleton with a limp wrist and underneath it says "Is he... you know?"

Is He You Know Short Sleeve T-Shirt ($16)

I’m sorry, I just love this shirt so much.

target pride 2023 merch drop: white crew socks with detailing at the top in trans pride colors, one set with an embroidered rainbow

Trans Butterfly Socks ($8)

These socks will be cute with a pair of short shorts and sneakers. If you want to be festive, you can mix and match!

target pride 2023 merch drop: a peach colored beverage cooler that says "chosen family is love"

Cooler Bag ($21)

“Chosen Family is Love” is the truest sentiment. Carry this cooler bag to all of your summer fun with your chosen family.

target pride 2023 merch drop: a grey t-shirt that reads, "if being gay was a choice, I'd be GAYER"

Gayer PHLUID Project Cropped Short Sleeve T-Shirt ($15)

Yes, this is exactly the sentiment I need on a tee shirt.

