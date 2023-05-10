Sending you lots of love out there, wherever you are, today. The world is dark and light is precious and I’m thinking about you. Yes, you! Here’s your midweek Pop Culture Fix.

+ When the Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame first wanted to induct Dolly Parton, she declined the offer because she said she didn’t feel like she’d earned it. Now she’s releasing an album called Rockstar, in which she’ll be dueting with Lizzo, Brandi Carlile, Melissa Etheridge, Miley Cyrus, and more gays (and not gays)! According to Variety nine of the songs will be originals, 21 will be covers, there are nine vinyl options available, and the album will go on sale November 17th, just in time for the holigays!

+ Tawny Cypress talks Yellowjackets, Christina Ricci, queer roles and more.

+ Fox has cancelled Fantasy Island boooooooo!!!

+ Dead Ringers’ gynecological horror.

+ Water Lilies and Portrait of a Lady on Fire star Adèle Haenel is quitting cinema due to France’s #MeeToo inertia.

+ Dominique Jackson is starring in Cartoon Network’s We Baby Bears — and! according to GLAAD, lots of crewmembers came out as nonbinary during the show!

+ Lilly Singh says a person of color needs to replace James Corden on CBS’ The Late Late Show.

+ Queer cast and crew members behind d Paramount+’s Star Trek: Discovery to be honored during Pride month.

+ So let’s break down the whole “lesbian cousins” thing in Sailor Moon.

+ Saving Hope gave a Jewish lesbian a happy ending.

+ All 37 of this year’s Eurovision song entries, ranked.