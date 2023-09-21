Also.Also.Also: Sha’Carri Richardson and the History of Respectability Politics Used Against Black Women in Sports

A very important life update is that I now have a new baby kitten, and his name is Timmy Tomato. 🍅

Queer as in F*ck You

Sha’Carri Richardson keeps outrunning her haters. In The Fastest Woman in the World Is Leaving Her Haters Behind, the 19th News looks at the long history of racism directed at Black woman in sports — especially queer Black women like Sha’Carri Richardson and Brittney Griner. Richardson is the central focus of the piece, though it touches on other sports and athletes as well as it unravels the respectability politics disproportionately leveraged against Black women who excel in sports. From the feature:

Despite the trauma she’s endured, it took her becoming the fastest woman in the world after winning the women’s 100 meter at the track and field world championships in Budapest in August to renew a skeptical public’s faith in her. And, after that feat, there’s no guarantee that she won’t continue to be subjected to the respectability politics that have long targeted Black women athletes, a pattern scholars say needs to change.

The Most Pressing Legal Questions Facing LGBTQ+ Students, Answered by an ACLU Attorney.

Queer dispatches from NYFW: Gypsy Sport Celebrates 10 Years of Queering Streetwear.

A Gay Couple Was Just Awarded $100,000 After Being Denied a Marriage License.

Trans Teens Challenging Utah’s Sports Ban Ordered to Share Their Medical Records.

Millions of LGBTQ+ Americans Overlooked in Census Data May Soon Be Able To Share Their Experiences.

This clip below of G Flip discussing the transphobia they experienced when the news of them dating Chrishell Stause broke is from an older episode of the SHE/HER/THEY podcast with the queer DJ KITTENS, but it hooked me enough to back-listen to some of the podcast, and it’s worth checking out! E.R. Fightmaster was a recent guest.

Saw This, Thought of You

The 19th News‘s survey results I shouted out in the last AAA continue: Nearly Half of Women With Disabilities Report Experiencing Sexual Harassment or Assault At Work, Poll Finds.

Appointments Fill Up As Abortion Returns to Wisconsin.

This is for my fellow lit nerds: Read a 1962 Review of Shirley Jackson’s We Have Always Lived in the Castle.

Political Snacks

Democrats Can Stand Up for Trans Kids—and Win. People should stand up for trans kids because it’s the right thing to do, but I understand why The Nation is taking the electoral politics angle here.

One More Thing

