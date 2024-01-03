Reneé Rapp and other Queer Artists Helped Ring in 2024 on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve

In case you missed it, queer artists like Reneé Rapp, Janelle Monáe, and Cardi B performed at ABC’s yearly New Year’s Eve celebration, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, at the NYC, LA, and Miami outposts of the event.

Watching Reneé Rapp’s rise from Broadway darling to Sex Lives of College Girls breakout star to mainstream baddy has been truly a wonder to behold. Especially since she is so loud and proud about being bisexual, and brings it up herself in many an interview, it’s refreshing to see her gain so much momentum. We obviously have a long way to go as far as equal rights, but it’s exciting to see someone so young and talented not shy away from her sexuality or try to be coy about it or just avoiding talking about it altogether. Of course, it’s totally valid to want your private life private and not want to talk about your sexuality publicly, especially when you’re an artist or performer who would rather your interviews be about your craft. But in this day and age, we need both. We need people who say enough that it’s known and then don’t let that be the center of the conversation, but we also need people who are willing to shout it for the rooftops. So I’m grateful to Reneé Rapp for being so very herself in every way.

In general, I think it’s great that out performers are featured in such a highly consumed show like Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, a show that honestly is probably mostly watched by older generations who might not otherwise be exposed to queer artists. There were a lot of strange things happening on the show (I’m at my parents’ house and we watched it, and it was a bit of a mess), but highlighting queer performers? I’ll call that a win. All in all not a bad way to kick off 2024.

