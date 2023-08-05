Reine #50: We’re Rich!

In black bold text it reads We're Rich above a comic of a Black woman slamming open a door and saying "We're rich!" to her friend. She goes on to explain that they are receiving a check for a data breach class action lawsuit from the pandemic. It turns out that "rich" was only $35 dollars, but the friends decide its at least enough for a breakfast treat! But when they arrive at the cafe, they find out that breakfast costs $32. Once they leave a tip on top of the order, they are out of money completely.

Inflation is so nuts, my data isn’t even worth avocado toast.

Ren Strapp

Ren Strapp is a butch lesbian illustrator and designer, who makes comics about her life. She is an Appalachian farm girl living in Portland, OR. She loves birds and plants. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram and support her work on Patreon.

Ren has written 52 articles for us.

