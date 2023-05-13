Reine #47: $16 Salmon Dip

By

Yellow and pink nine panel comic, in which a queer person has spent too much time inside and screams I CANT TAKE IT ANYMORE!!! So their friend suggests "Lets Go Out." They found a new lesbian bar with an outdoor patio that hasn't been ruined by TikTok yet. They get excited to go and even say "You know, this is kinda nice! I love people. I love going out. Why don't we do this more often?" Then they get the bill, and it's so expensive that both friends promptly turn into skeletons surrounded by fire.

Before you go! Autostraddle runs on the reader support of our A+ Members. If this article meant something to you today — if it informed you or made you smile or feel seen, will you consider joining A+ and supporting the people who make this indie queer media site possible?

Join A+!
Related:

Ren Strapp

Ren Strapp is a butch lesbian illustrator and designer, who makes comics about her life. She is an Appalachian farm girl living in Portland, OR. She loves birds and plants. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram and support her work on Patreon.

Ren has written 49 articles for us.

3 Comments

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!