Reine #46: Spring Anxieties

In an illustration, against a pink background that says "Spring Anxieties" are a picture of a person with short red hair looking at their grey cat going "Wehhh" with tears in their eyes, next to a close up of that same crying cat. Beneath those two images, the person whips from their desk to attend to the cat. They ask, "What's wrong with you?" while the cat continues to cry. This makes the person cry loudly. They take the crying cat to a vet who says, "it's Spring allergies" and charges them $85. The person pays and then tells the cat to "Can it."

Ren Strapp

Ren Strapp is a butch lesbian illustrator and designer, who makes comics about her life. She is an Appalachian farm girl living in Portland, OR. She loves birds and plants. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram and support her work on Patreon.

  2. I took my cat into the vet once because his inner eyelid was poking out. By the time I got him there, it was totally fine, he was probably just sleepy. The vet felt bad and trimmed all his claws and cleaned his ears at least.

