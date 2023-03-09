After the romance read-a-thon, my fiction brain has been really fried, so I’ve retreated back into the loving arms of my nonfiction TBR — so much weird, wonderful, genre-hybridizing nature writing (prepare to be sick of me this June when queer Black birder Christian Cooper releases his awesome memoir Better Living Through Birding), so many profound and expansive essay collections, and the like! Particularly with the grim news coming out of my home state of Tennessee, I’ve found particular courage in the work of folks documenting the vibrancy of queer life in the South: Real Queer America, Diary of a Misfit, the anthology Y’all Means All, and in particular Neema Avashia’s memoir from last year, Another Appalachia: Coming Up Queer and Indian in a Mountain Place have all been highlights.

This week also marks the run of this year’s AWP conference in Seattle. I won’t be there, but so many other friendly Autostraddle faces will be, and there is a truly delicious lineup of events both during the conference and off-site to celebrate rad queer literature. I hope you’re all having an amazing time! This evening, the Rumpus will be running a sapphic literature event featuring OUR VERY OWN KAYLA, plus Kristen Arnett, Allegra Hyde, and Ariel Delgado Dixon — gonna be a dreamy time!! (Hi, Kayla here! I also wanted to plug the event I’m helping co-host on Friday! It’s going to be a combination reading, short film screening, and DANCE PARTY at the Seattle Film Forum. More deets here, it’s free, and masks required! Okay, back to Yashwina!)