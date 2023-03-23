Hi hello, team!

It’s my birthday this week, and surrounded as I am in the corner of my couch by stacks and stacks of tantalizing books, all I want for my birthday is time. With so many queer book releases timed to land just before (or coincide with) Pride Month, there are a tonnnnn of good things in the pipeline and my TBR is looking quite daunting and uhhhhhhhhhhhh structurally unstable. If it topples over and buries me in a gay little avalanche, well — there are worse ways to go. At the moment, I’ve fallen head over heels in love with Lucky Red, a swoonworthy and delightful lesbian western, and all I want to do is mute my phone, open a window, and read.

Before I let y’all go, just a reminder that the Autostraddle fundraiser is running through next Wednesday (March 29) — please donate if you’re able, and thank you so much for your vocal support of queer indie media!

Okiedokie, let’s make like baseball and run. This week on Rainbow Reading, we’ve got: