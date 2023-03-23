We may earn a commission through product links on this page. But we only recommend stuff we love.

Rainbow Reading: Lesbian Jesus Hayley Kiyoko Wrote a Book

By
A book in faded colors of the rainbow is open, and the words RAINBOW READING are on top of it.
illustration by A. Andrews

Hi hello, team!

It’s my birthday this week, and surrounded as I am in the corner of my couch by stacks and stacks of tantalizing books, all I want for my birthday is time. With so many queer book releases timed to land just before (or coincide with) Pride Month, there are a tonnnnn of good things in the pipeline and my TBR is looking quite daunting and uhhhhhhhhhhhh structurally unstable. If it topples over and buries me in a gay little avalanche, well — there are worse ways to go. At the moment, I’ve fallen head over heels in love with Lucky Red, a swoonworthy and delightful lesbian western, and all I want to do is mute my phone, open a window, and read.

Before I let y’all go, just a reminder that the Autostraddle fundraiser is running through next Wednesday (March 29) — please donate if you’re able, and thank you so much for your vocal support of queer indie media!

Okiedokie, let’s make like baseball and run. This week on Rainbow Reading, we’ve got:

Shelf Care: Reviews, Essays, and other Things of Note

“This book threads the needle. On one hand, it is absolutely a masterpiece of mystery (perfect for those reading-by-the-fireplace nights). On the other hand, it is also a resonant allegory and testament to the bravery of queer survival that does not come at the cost of solidarity but rather as the result of it. Withdrawing from the world is no solution; it’s deprivation.” — Yashwina (moi) on Lavender House

Autocorrect: Books content from the last couple weeks at Autostraddle!

Another great few weeks here in the AS books section – we covered an impressive range of genres!

That’s all she wrote, folks! If you’re a queer writer, particularly an early-career queer writer: I’d love to hear about the cool things you’re up to so that I can share links to your published essays, book reviews, short stories, poems, and longform features on LGBTQ+ topics! Please email me links for consideration at yashwina@autostraddle.com with the subject line “Rainbow Reading Submission” — I’m an avid browser-tab-collector, and I especially want to hear from you if you’ve just landed your first publication or first major byline.

Autostraddle cannot exist without the generous support of our readers. We're running the fundraiser through March 29th! We're out of immediate danger...but we had to ask...what if we could survive for longer? Will you help?

Go to our Fundraiser!
Related:

Yashwina

Yashwina Canter is a reader, writer, and dyke putting down roots in Portland, Oregon. You can find her online at @yashwinacanter.

Yashwina has written 48 articles for us.

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!