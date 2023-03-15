I ran my first marathon when I was 30. It was an action that required very little forethought or consideration; I simply had other friends who wanted to spend our time injuring our bodies in the name of fitness in order to functionally run 42 KMs, just to prove that we could. We spent hours pushing ourselves on backroads and empty highways in the Yukon training for our marathon morning, one that landed on a warm and sunny Canadian Thanksgiving weekend on the coast of British Columbia. I ran the breadth of it in four and a half hours. I remember little to nothing else about this time of my life, but my body remembers it happened.

Running was not an examination of myself, a conversation between soul and body or introspection on the space my body inhabits in all the places it moves through. It was an action I undertook idly, with little thought and less pondering.

In Lindsey Freeman’s Running, a handbook about running for the Duke University press, she examines these ideas from her own queer, feminist vantage point. Looking back through her own experience with the sport in all manner of arena, on the track or at longer distances. In the opening to the handbook, she talks about the availability of books on the sport of running, how little there was in the way of queer texts that attempted to bring a new opportunity at conversation to the starting line, and how she was eager to bring a fresh perspective on the sport.

This is something I have found myself thinking lately too, as my body ages and as I have existed in the world now as a queer and trans woman for a number of years, that there is little in the way of queer and less still of trans people writing about running. Scant few texts that speak to the way my body exists in the spaces it moves through at brisk and steady spaces. I stopped running after that first marathon, but as I careened toward 40 I told myself I would find the sport once more and fill my feet and lungs with its promise.

Freeman sets about quickly doing beautiful work to find language for the way she feels with her feet moving swiftly in this handbook. How vulnerable she feels at times, and the violence and anguish inflicted upon her in forms physical and verbal when she is out running. In the opening, she talks about how rarely they feel seen in contemporary writing on the sport, saying: “I come to running culture, as I do with most things, at a slant. I do not often or easily find a sense of queer possibility in most popular books, magazines or films about running; and it is increasingly difficult to find athletic clothes that both fit my body and match my gender.”

Early in the handbook, it becomes crystalline that they are a writer who is thoughtful and poetic about the impact of running on her body, and of her body on the running.

And yet, I couldn’t help but find myself stumbling with portions of the text. With a handbook this short and swift, there is little room to unpack or dive as deep into the depths of all things that we would like, and it becomes difficult to move through the opening pages of the handbook that bring conversations on race and gender into the narrative with little time to unpack them. They are surface details, that work to show the author has indeed considered them, but they rarely feel completely unpacked and are often rushed through, and I am left wondering when all these myriad points brought up will be circled back to, if at all.

In the conversation on gender threaded within the book, each instance is a pothole to deftly sidestep. The phrase “runs with he/him pronouns” is used to describe a male runner and each word feels clunkier than the last. Pronouns can be often misconstrued to be the front lines on the conversation on gender, and often they are simply best left to fade into the background. It is clear in context the author is writing about a runner who is a cis man, and drawing attention to his pronouns feels forced.

This is not a true statement for all trans people, but the special attention made to pronouns sometimes feels othering to me, as if to say pronouns, and by extension gender and transness and all the ways in which it inhabits space in this world are considered, but only just. The phrase “who uses __/__ pronouns” is old hat, and we need to learn to absorb pronoun usage into the text of a piece, the way we do when we write about anything that requires a pronoun for further context.

This rears its head once more in the early opening pages of the book, when the author talks about a nonbinary athlete who is once more described as “running with they/them pronouns” which leaves me wondering to the implication here that they perhaps live and walk and sleep and breath with other sets of them. Perhaps they do, perhaps gender is athletic gear they don for a race and then swap for something fresh when the tone of the space around them changes. Perhaps they have that luxury or desire. I have questions, and they are never answered.

The fact that this nonbinary runner competes in women’s categories is brought up as an oddity, but is again just a mention, a swift aside before the author briefly dreams of a world in which the Olympics might have many categories in which to sort all the many genders of the field. The idea of gender, of spectrum and of nonbinary lives defies category after all, and it is safe to say the goal is not to find numerous places under which you can file the genders and create order of all this transsexual chaos.

But this is a difficult undertaking with books of this length, short and urgent and full of promise. These moments made me stop, put the book down and leave it for a minute or a day before returning to it and wondering if that was the last time I would feel halted. It never feels as if the author was working from a place of debate or strife, but rather questioning and ponderous, and I wondered when I was done whether the few moments of drawing the eye to the pronouns in question ever mattered at all.

The book shines in all the moments in which the author’s queerness is contrasted and supported by her experience with the sport through the miles and meters of her life. How the sport has lived in her, how she has been impacted and changed by it. In particular, the recovery from injury sustained in the Boston Marathon when she was struck and subsequently run over by a Honda CR-V.

What is beautiful throughout Running is the slow and tender movements through what it means to have a body, and what that body means in all the spaces in which it exists. Running is a sport which can so easily be nothing more than a body moving through space. It can be an activity we think idly on and forget, but what Freeman creates in the pages of this handbook is an opening to a conversation about it being something so much more than that.

This is a sport about having a body, the oddities of living with one, and how our reality and relationship to ourselves changes and shifts over time. How we are molded by our environments and how we reflect the movement years on in the weary creaks of limb and bone. There is a lot of queerness in the understanding of the body, the understanding of how your body lives in an environment, and the statement you are making being visibly queer in backdrops that don’t often include you. Despite my minor setbacks, I found myself adoring the conversation on the queerness of a sport that feels left out of conversations about activities like this.

When I ran that marathon at 30 years old, I hadn’t come out as trans yet, and I hadn’t begun to consider my body or identity in the world because I hadn’t yet been forced to be the way I would when I became visibly queer, visibly trans. When my life became about navigating space and safety, I began to reevaluate my own relationship to my body and to the way it feels and to the creak in the years of my bones and muscle. When I told myself I wanted to get back into running, the reason I gave was that I was looking to reconnect with myself in a way I felt I had lost. That running was a road back to myself.

Freeman writes wonderfully to this idea in Running, and it leaves me wanting more work on running from queers and trans people of all ages and backgrounds, casting category aside in favor of a throughline we can all thread into our stories. We are not just putting foot to pavement, but we are reconnecting all the disparate parts of ourselves back to our own center, finding and understanding who we are, who we may have lost, and all that we have gained.

I hope queer people with an interest, active or passive, in running pick this book up, read through, and consider their own relationships to themselves and to a sport that is so easily made all too simple. I hope the next time they inhabit space on a road or sidewalk or backtrail as a queer person, they give space to center themselves in that moment and marvel at how they deserve to be safe here too, same as anyone, every step they put in front of the other leading them further to themselves.

Running by Lindsey A. Freeman is out now.