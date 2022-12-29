Hey howdy, pals!

Here it is: the last Rainbow Reading of 2022. You’ve got a couple days to sneak a few more books under the wire if you’re trying to hit your 2022 reading goals, but the publishing industry is pretty quiet right now as the year winds down. Instead of discourse, you know what we’ve got during this last mellow week? Lists. SO MANY LISTS. Whether you want to survey 2022’s roster to make sure you haven’t missed anything exciting or you want to begin prepping your 2023 TBR, I’ve got you covered.

This’ll be a long one, so let’s make like Times Square and party. This week on Rainbow Reading, we’ve got: