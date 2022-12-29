Hey howdy, pals!
Here it is: the last Rainbow Reading of 2022. You’ve got a couple days to sneak a few more books under the wire if you’re trying to hit your 2022 reading goals, but the publishing industry is pretty quiet right now as the year winds down. Instead of discourse, you know what we’ve got during this last mellow week? Lists. SO MANY LISTS. Whether you want to survey 2022’s roster to make sure you haven’t missed anything exciting or you want to begin prepping your 2023 TBR, I’ve got you covered.
This’ll be a long one, so let’s make like Times Square and party. This week on Rainbow Reading, we’ve got:
A Lil List of Lists
Hooboy. So many lists, y’all.
Best 🌈💅🏳️🌈 Books of 2022
- OBVIOUSLY AUTOSTRADDLE’S LIST (xoxoxox love you Casey)
- Our 23 Favorite LGBTQ+ Books of 2022 (them.)
- Lambda Literary Award Winners (books published in 2021)
- 19 Hot LGBTQ+ Books From The First Half Of 2022 (Buzzfeed)
- Highly-Anticipated LGBTQ+ Books That Are Set To Be Released In The Latter Half Of 2022
- 20 Must-Read Queer Books to Get Excited About in the Second Half of 2022 (BookRiot)
- Most Anticipated LGBTQ+ Books for Fall 2022 (Electric Literature)
- The 11 best books of 2022 by LGBTQ+ authors (Gay Times, UK)
- 17 LGBTQ+ Books From 2022 That Deserve a Spot on Your TBR List (Cosmopolitan)
- 20 New LGTBQ+ Books We’re Loving This Year (Parade)
- 12 New Queer Books to Read in 2022 (SheReads)
Most Anticipated 🌈💅🏳️🌈 Books of 2023
- LGBTQReads: Adult Fiction, Nonfiction, YA, Middle Grade
- 15 LGBTQ+ Books Releasing In 2023 That Should Be On Your Radar (Buzzfeed)
- Looking For A New Book? Check Out This List Of 27 From LGBTQ+ Authors That You’re Sure To Love (Buzzfeed)
- LGBTQ+ Books – 2023 New Releases (Gay Pride, UK)
Best Books of 2022 (Potentially Heterosexual, Proceed With Caution)
- The Ultimate Best Books of 2022 List
- NPR’s Books We Love
- BookMarks: Fiction, Nonfiction, Memoir/Biography, Essays, Short Stories, Mysteries, Sci-Fi/Fantasy/Horror, Graphic Narrative, Poetry, Translation
- The 10 Best Books of 2022 (New York Times)
- Publisher’s Weekly Top 10
- The Best Books of 2022 (The New Yorker)
- THE 100 MUST-READ BOOKS OF 2022 (Time)
- 39 Best Books of 2022 (Vanity Fair)
- THE ATLANTIC 10: The Books That Made Us Think The Most This Year
- Electric Lit’s Favorite Novels of 2022
- Best Books of 2022 (BookRiot)
- The 12 Best Books of 2022 (Wired)
- The 10 Best Books of 2022 (Slate)
- Vox’s 16 best books of 2022
- The 40 Best Books of 2022 (Glamour)
- The Best Books of 2022 (Esquire)
- The Best Books of 2022 (Vulture)
- The best books of 2022, according to BookTok (Mashable)
- The Best Books of 2022 (Entertainment Weekly)
Most Anticipated Books of 2023 (Potentially Theoretically Heterosexual)
- 40 Most Anticipated Books of 2023 (Kirkus)
- Spring 2023 Preview (Publishers Weekly)
- The 23 Most Anticipated Books of 2023 (Time)
- 21 Books We’re Excited About in 2023 (NYLON)
- All the books to be excited for in 2023 (i-D)
- Goodreads Users’ Most Anticipated New Books of 2023 (BookRiot)
- The best new fiction books to read in 2023 (Bazaar)
- 8 Most Anticipated Books to Put on Your Reading List for 2023 (HelloGiggles)
- 36 new books we can’t wait to read in 2023 (Today)
- Most Anticipated Books of 2023 (SheReads)
- Our 17 Most Anticipated Books of 2023 (Chicago Review of Books)
- Forbes CEO Reading List: 5 Executive Books for 2023
Shelf Care: Reviews, Essays, and other Things of Note
- Mira Bellwether, author of Fucking Trans Women, passed away this week at the age of 40. Her work is a blessing and a gift; celebrate her memory by getting your digital copy of her groundbreaking zine here, and please donate if you are able to help her family offset hospital bills and funeral costs during this difficult time.
- Camryn Garrett Strikes Again: Hot on the heels of Full Disclosure and Off The Record, Garrett is back with her latest YA and Friday I’m In Love sounds delightful — what happens when a teenager hosts a coming-out party instead of a sweet sixteen?
- Reading Judith Butler’sGender Troublein the Age of Ron DeSantis – Carmen shared this piece fromThe Nation, and it’s excellent.
- Local Southern Gothic Protagonist Just HAS To Get A Crush On Her Late Brother’s Mysterious Fiancée Despite All The Weird Vibes – What Happened Next Will Shock You (Such Pretty Flowers, K. L. Cerra’s debut psychological thriller, comes out in February!)
- HIGH SOCIETY TRUE CRIME MEETS LITERARY SCANDAL? Oh extremely fuck yes — this book combines a showgirl-turned-socialite, the husband she claims to have killed by accident, and in the middle of it all, Truman fucking Capote’s determination to turn tragedy into masterpiece.
- Phil Stamper’s next book, a follow-up to last year’s The Golden Boys, is coming out in February
- Calling all my Cool Rocks Queers — if you were the kind of kid who lovedddd those pick-and-mix rock bags, then Lapidarium: The Secret Lives of Stones is gonna be total braincandy. Comes out this March!
- HERE WE FUCKING GO: Most scathing reviews of 2022!!!!
- Juno Dawson’s Her Majesty’s Royal Coven series has its latest installment The Shadow Cabinet coming out this May! (Love a politically punny title, too)
- “A provocative exploration of intersectional feminism, loyalty, gender and transphobia, Dawson’sHer Majesty’s Royal Covenis an immersive story about what it means to be a woman—and a witch—and invites readers into an intricately woven web of magic, friendship and power.” according to the fine folks at The Nerd Daily
- Oh my days, this trans coming-of-age romance between a pianist and a cartoonist sounds unbelievably cute.
- The Breakfast Club meets Stranger Things? Astral projection but make it gay? This YA book from Mike Albo is out on January 17 and it looks delightful!
- Ruth THEE Madievsky has assembled a list to stave off the post-holidays loneliness — don’t forget to preorder her book here too!
- Beloved nonbinary TikTok star Jeffrey Marsh is back this coming May; their next book, Take Your Own Advice, is a guide for learning how to tend to yourself as lovingly as you tend to those around you. What a great intention to set for 2023!
- Gay romance meets frat slasher horror —The Pledge comes out in February!
- We all know those hashtag allies who get too hung up on not-wanting-to-say-the-wrong-thing —this new guide will help them pull their socks up and speak more confidently in support of diversity and justice!
- When a YA writer known for her thrillers pivots to an enemies-to-lovers romance, you KNOW that arc is gonna be good — go ahead and ruin me, Tess Sharpe!
- Yash Is Back On Her Sad Historical Gays Kick (If She Ever Really Left At All, Which Is Debatable) – Aleksandar Hemon is back with The World and All It Holds at the end of January!
- GAY GOTHIC JEKYLL-AND-HYDE REMIX. I know I never shut up, but need I say more?
Autocorrect: Books content from the last couple weeks at Autostraddle!
You already know that I’m going to say how great the books coverage is this week and every week.
- Kayla reviewed How Far The Light Reaches and you KNOW this one made my heart skip a few beats!
- Casey rounded up her list of 92 of the Best Queer Books of 2022!
- Niko wrote about rereading the Hellboy comics!
- Chinelo wrote the last Queer Naija Lit of 2022, but the series will continue into 2023!
- and once again: the HarperCollins Union strike continues with no end in sight, and here is the previous Rainbow Reading where we outlined the strike’s demands and what readers can do to support.
That’s all she wrote, folks! If you’re a queer writer, particularly an early-career queer writer: I’d love to hear about the cool things you’re up to so that I can share links to your published essays, book reviews, short stories, poems, and longform features on LGBTQ+ topics! Please email me links for consideration at yashwina@autostraddle.com with the subject line “Rainbow Reading Submission” — I’m an avid browser-tab-collector, and I especially want to hear from you if you’ve just landed your first publication or first major byline.