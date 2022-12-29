We may earn a commission through product links on this page. But we only recommend stuff we love.

Rainbow Reading: Hey Siri, What’s the Opposite of Listless?

By
A book in faded colors of the rainbow is open, and the words RAINBOW READING are on top of it.
illustration by A. Andrews

Hey howdy, pals!

Here it is: the last Rainbow Reading of 2022. You’ve got a couple days to sneak a few more books under the wire if you’re trying to hit your 2022 reading goals, but the publishing industry is pretty quiet right now as the year winds down. Instead of discourse, you know what we’ve got during this last mellow week? Lists. SO MANY LISTS. Whether you want to survey 2022’s roster to make sure you haven’t missed anything exciting or you want to begin prepping your 2023 TBR, I’ve got you covered.

This’ll be a long one, so let’s make like Times Square and party. This week on Rainbow Reading, we’ve got:

A Lil List of Lists

Hooboy. So many lists, y’all.

Best 🌈💅🏳️‍🌈 Books of 2022

Most Anticipated 🌈💅🏳️‍🌈 Books of 2023

Best Books of 2022 (Potentially Heterosexual, Proceed With Caution)

Most Anticipated Books of 2023 (Potentially Theoretically Heterosexual)

Shelf Care: Reviews, Essays, and other Things of Note

An excellent bonus list from our very own beloved Stef!

Autocorrect: Books content from the last couple weeks at Autostraddle!

You already know that I’m going to say how great the books coverage is this week and every week.

That’s all she wrote, folks! If you’re a queer writer, particularly an early-career queer writer: I’d love to hear about the cool things you’re up to so that I can share links to your published essays, book reviews, short stories, poems, and longform features on LGBTQ+ topics! Please email me links for consideration at yashwina@autostraddle.com with the subject line “Rainbow Reading Submission” — I’m an avid browser-tab-collector, and I especially want to hear from you if you’ve just landed your first publication or first major byline.

