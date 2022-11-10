Rainbow Reading Stands With the HarperCollins Union Strike

Hey howdy, folks —

We’re going to do something a little different this week. Usually, I run off a list of all the exciting queer books that are out now or coming soon, and I bang my pots and pans together about how vibrant and powerful our queer literary landscape is. This abundance of queer literature is not something I celebrate lightly; queer historians John D’Emilio and Esther Freedman wrote movingly about a time when “one could read it all in a single summer, yet still have time for a relaxing vacation.” Every time I have too many cool things to fit into a single column, I think about what a wonderful and luxurious problem that is to have.

In the big picture, we owe this abundance to many things —the various waves of political progress that allow innovative artists and daring storytelling to flourish — but when we get down to brass tacks, we owe this abundance in large part to the publishing workers who guide stories through the machinery, turning them from manuscripts into beloved bestsellers.This abundance is because the authors we love were given a chance and were set up to succeed.

Editors acquired these manuscripts, rallied teams behind them, and defended authors’ right to depict their experience in ways that rang true.

Designers literally made these books — they laid out the interiors, created the covers, turned a .docx file into an object you cherish.

Production teams got those words literally onto the page, even when printers were loathe to take on “obscene” works, even when supply chain issues threatened the very paper and ink these books depend on. (And if you’re the e-reader type, you have designers and production teams to thank for ebooks with text you can resize and highlight, and that can be read aloud by assistive technologies!).

Marketers got these books into the hands of booksellers and onto bookshelves near you; publicists made sure you heard about them.

And now, with so many attacks on queer books and authors nationwide, lawyers are defending the books, authors, and presses that champion LGBTQ+ stories.

You see where I’m going with this? These minutiae may feel boring, but this is the machinery that brings the documents and dreams of queer authors to life. This is how the sausage is made, and it’s important.

Today, the unionized staff of HarperCollins are going on strike, and if you care about queer books and the future of queer publishing, you should care about this. The people shepherding our stories deserve a living wage and an equitable workplace. LGBTQ+ publishing workers deserve jobs they can afford to stay in, and where they can build careers. They deserve environments where they aren’t tokenized, pigeonholed, or passed-over. LGBTQ+ writers deserve teams that aren’t overworked and understaffed, and who can most effectively advocate for the power of their work. LGBTQ+ readers deserve the most expansive and vibrant and inclusive literary landscape possible. Everyone does.

As publishing faces a reckoning about how it exploits those who keep the lights on and the wheels turning, HarperCollins Union is setting a precedent as the only U.S. publisher with unionized staff. The things they hope to accomplish at the bargaining table will have a ripple effect on the industry at large. After my experiences as the only out queer person at a press (do not recommend), after working with queer authors who are underestimated and undersold by out-of-touch executives, after covering so many incredible books that deserve more acclaim than they’ve gotten, I want to see the literary future that HCP’s union is pursuing.

So yeah, there are some really exciting queer books coming, and we owe that in large part to the publishing workers behind them. This week, I’m joining a groundswell of queer writers and readers in support of the strike, and I’m going to show my respect and solidarity by not crossing the HarperCollins picket line. This includes abstaining from promoting any HarperCollins titles in my column — when HarperCollins and their union reach an agreement on the the new contract and the strike is no longer in effect, then I’ll be delighted to bang my pots and pans together about their titles once more.

Okiedoke, let’s make like a matchbox and strike. This week on Rainbow Reading, let’s talk about: