Rainbow Reading: Happy Birthgay!

By
Hey hi, everyone!

Happy first birthday to the Rainbow Reading column! I’m honored and delighted to have pestered y’all for the last year, and I cannot wait to do it all over again. I’ve gotten to holler about so many amazing books, and y’all in the comments have introduced me to so many new favs, and you’ve even indulged my stupid jokes and overcommitted-bits while you were at it! (I particularly appreciate that last one.)

One last note — the HarperCollins Union’s strike continues with still (!) no word from management. There are some HarperCollins titles on this list, since the union isn’t calling for a boycott, and Rainbow Reading wholeheartedly supports the union as they pursue a fair contract for their workers. Visit their linktree here to learn more about how you can support them!

So, once more with feeling. 2023’s off to an exciting start, so let’s make like a hat and go on ahead; this week on Rainbow Reading, we’ve got:

Shelf Care: Reviews, Essays, and other Things of Note

Autocorrect: Books content from the last couple weeks at Autostraddle!

As ever, as always: we’ve had some absolutely banging books coverage here at Autostraddle over the last two weeks:

every single character in the new edition of Clue is gay: prove me wrong

That’s all she wrote, folks! If you’re a queer writer, particularly an early-career queer writer: I’d love to hear about the cool things you’re up to so that I can share links to your published essays, book reviews, short stories, poems, and longform features on LGBTQ+ topics! Please email me links for consideration at yashwina@autostraddle.com with the subject line “Rainbow Reading Submission” — I’m an avid browser-tab-collector, and I especially want to hear from you if you’ve just landed your first publication or first major byline.

Yashwina

Yashwina Canter is a reader, writer, and dyke putting down roots in Portland, Oregon. You can find her online at @yashwinacanter.

