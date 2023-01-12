Hey hi, everyone!

Happy first birthday to the Rainbow Reading column! I’m honored and delighted to have pestered y’all for the last year, and I cannot wait to do it all over again. I’ve gotten to holler about so many amazing books, and y’all in the comments have introduced me to so many new favs, and you’ve even indulged my stupid jokes and overcommitted-bits while you were at it! (I particularly appreciate that last one.)

One last note — the HarperCollins Union’s strike continues with still (!) no word from management. There are some HarperCollins titles on this list, since the union isn’t calling for a boycott, and Rainbow Reading wholeheartedly supports the union as they pursue a fair contract for their workers. Visit their linktree here to learn more about how you can support them!

So, once more with feeling. 2023’s off to an exciting start, so let’s make like a hat and go on ahead; this week on Rainbow Reading, we’ve got: