Quiz: Who is Your Dream Women’s Soccer Wife?

It’s been a thrilling year in women’s soccer, on and off the field, and many fans have found themselves drawn to the pitch not simply for the love of the sport but also to witness their celebrity crushes at play. Ultimately, every single possible result for this quiz (except one — you know who) is absolutely already taken by someone else (usually another elite athlete), but we’re not here for real, we’re here for fun!
Before you go! Autostraddle runs on the reader support of our A+ Members.
If this article meant something to you today — if it informed you or made you smile or feel seen, will you consider joining A+
and supporting the people who make this indie queer media site possible?
Join A+!
Riese is the 41-year-old Co-Founder of Autostraddle.com as well as an award-winning writer, video-maker, LGBTQ+ Marketing consultant and aspiring cyber-performance artist who grew up in Michigan, lost her mind in New York and now lives in Los Angeles. Her work has appeared in nine books, magazines including Marie Claire and Curve, and all over the web including Nylon, Queerty, Nerve, Bitch, Emily Books and Jezebel. She had a very popular personal blog once upon a time, and then she recapped The L Word, and then she had the idea to make this place, and now here we all are! In 2016, she was nominated for a GLAAD Award for Outstanding Digital Journalism. She's Jewish and has a cute dog named Carol. Follow her on twitter and instagram.
Riese has written 3107 articles for us.
Christen Press!
I’m ok with this. I will get a slight dig in about the US-centric-ness of this quiz in a year where women’s football has proved how much it’s moved beyond the USWNT.
Overall I’m mostly relieved I did not get Abby Wambach (who I am not sure is an option) because when I was reading her memoir, all I could think about was what an utter nightmare she must have been to go out with!