Ah, the ‘90s. We had oversized flannels, we had Caterpillar boots, we had Claire Danes dyeing her hair red and wondering why her mom just didn’t understand her — but one thing we didn’t have, one thing we thought we might never have, was girls kissing on TV as part of a normal plot arc.

Before Ellen ever said “I’m gay,” before Willow and Tara kissed for comfort as they got ready to go see Buffy after her mom died, what we had was the Lesbian Sweeps Kiss. A legacy of the Nielsen TV ratings system, sweeps were a couple of weeks a year when TV shows brought out sensational content, like women kissing, to reel in viewers. These plot arcs usually ended with the instigator, who was often a guest star, unceremoniously leaving the show. And they continued well into the 2000s, really! Buffy producer Marti Noxon explained it in 2003: “You can show girls kissing once, but not kissing twice, because if they kiss twice, that means they liked it.” Talk about queerbaiting!

These days, I can’t even keep up with all of the shows with queer series regulars (or keep up with their cancellations!!!), and I feel so very grateful for shows like A League of Their Own, where Max and Carson can talk frankly about being queer as a three-dollar bill. Still, I’m occasionally nostalgic for those Very Special Episodes from the ‘90s, when you knew that for a moment, however fleeting, someone was gonna let themselves get vulnerable, let themselves get just a little bit gay, and let themselves get kissed.

Which Lesbian Sweeps Kiss are you?

It’s Sunday, and you’ve got a whole day off ahead of you. What do you do? (Required) Day off? There are no days off until this case is closed. Study. No one ever got into an Ivy by slacking off! Hang out in the coffee shop Meet the fam for dinner Wander down to the marina Go to the bar — your friend is dragging you Daydream over some work you’ve brought home Stare out your window, cigarette in hand, and wonder Catch up with old friends over a hand of poker Call your best friend on the landline in your room Rent a VHS: (Required) Choose a quote for your senior yearbook: “Knowing what must be done does away with fear.” — Rosa Parks “Because if we the storytellers don't do this, then the bad people will win.” — Christiane Amanpour “I'm not a mess but a deeply feeling person in a messy world.” — Glennon Doyle Melton “Unable are the loved to die, for love is immortality.” — Emily Dickinson “Crazy isn't being broken, or swallowing a dark secret. It's you or me, amplified.” — Winona Ryder “My mother always used to say, ‘The older you get, the better you get. Unless you’re a banana.’” — Betty White “We’re all mad here.” — Lewis Carroll “I only take risks in couture, but I don't take risks in athleticism.” — André Leon Talley “Never interrupt someone doing what you said couldn't be done.” — Amelia Earhart “The beginning is always today.” — Mary Shelley What queer stereotype do you identify with the most? (Required) You feel pressure to be perfect You could have way better boundaries Your found family is everything to you You’re really good at repressing your trauma You party a bit too much You and your partner are practically the same person You’re obsessed with your ex You love brunch You’re a woman in uniform You’re still figuring your shit out After a very long Hot Girl Summer, Cozy Queer Autumn is almost here! Choose a sweater. (Required) What’s your dream career? (Required) Mayor of my hometown A Pulitzer Prizewinning investigative journalist Creative Director for a fashion house High school guidance counselor An influencer Winning the lottery and relaxing! A lawyer with my own firm An NYT bestselling writer — nonfiction, of course There’s never just one! I will be many things. I’m not sure. I’m still so young! You’re pre-ordering a book from Casey’s big list of LGBTQ+ books coming out this fall. Which one are you dying to read? (Required) Heretic, by Jeanna Kadlec Year of the Tiger: An Activist’s Life, by Alice Wong find her. keep her. By Renaada Williams Helen House, by Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya I’m the Girl, by Courtney Summers The Family Outing, by Jessi Hempel Anne of Greenville, by Mariko Tamaki The Polyamory Workbook, by Sara youngblood Gregory The World We Make, by N.K. Jemisin Kiss Her Once for Me, by Alison Cochrun What’s your favorite way to unwind? (Required) Singing in a long, hot shower Curling up with an engrossing book Hanging at home with your best friends Wandering through the park Laying out at the beach A spa day away from your spouse and kids Losing yourself on the dance floor Dating someone new Sharing a round in the local pub Going for a bike ride Adopt a pet: (Required) A well-trained and loyal German Shepherd A Chia Pet of Bob Ross’s head A pet rock A cuddly terrier A hamster I can slip into my pocket I’ve got enough responsibilities, thank you very much! A hedgehog A Sphynx cat A tribble A pony You’re stuck somewhere in suburbia, with only chain restaurants for miles around. Where do you go? (Required) Dunkin’ Donuts Waffle House Olive Garden Mrs. Field’s Red Lobster Applebee’s Panera Benihana The Automat The Hard Rock Cafe Choose a color scheme for your bedroom: (Required) And finally, who’s your favorite ship? (Required) Dani and Gigi (Gini), The L Word: Generation Q Callie and Arizona (Calzona), Grey’s Anatomy Dani and Jamie (Damie), The Haunting of Bly Manor Alex and Maggie (Sanvers), Supergirl Waverly and Nicole (Wayhaught), Wynonna Earp Eve and Villanelle (Villaneve), Killing Eve Emily and Sue (Emisue), Dickinson Tina and Bette (Tibette), The L Word Cosima and Delphine (Cophine), Orphan Black Brittany and Santana (Brittana), Glee Δ