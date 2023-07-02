When I’m brainstorming quiz ideas, I always try to think of something that’s both fun and timely, like on theme with a big movie coming out, or something silly that’s happening in the wide world of sapphic pop culture, but this week’s quiz I made for my wife because she wanted to take a quiz that included Killing Eve, and — much like Eve and Villanelle — I am powerless to deny the whims of the love of my life. Hey, but I think you’ll like it too!
Quiz: Which Sapphic Anti-Hero Are You?
Heather Hogan is an Autostraddle senior editor who lives in New York City with her wife, Stacy, and their cackle of rescued pets. She's a member of the Television Critics Association, GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics, and a Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer critic. You can also find her on Twitter and Instagram.
Delphine! May be time for an Orphan Black rewatch…also that cat has the softest looking belly ever
I’m delighted that I got Harley Quinn! :)
Harley Quinn 😁 My go-to halloween costume! Thanks for the quiz, made me laugh at the end of a long day (it’s evening where I live)
I’m Marceline and I feel very complimented. Thank you Heather
ok but what IS the name of the cat?
Whiskers McButtons
Marceline? I never watched Adventure Time, but the description sounds about right.
Need an option to name the cat Good Biscuits
Eve Polastri, but I’ve never watched the show, lol.
I’ll take it though 😂
The cat looks adorable.
I picked the name Lord Randolph of York
Anne Lister <3
I got Anne Lister too! I only watched one or two episodes, under the after-effects of anesthesia, but I’m honored!
My grad school mascot! Go Pickles!
Now I wish I had a cat to name Purrgood Marshall.
Marceline the Vampire Queen !
Wow those mascots are something else