Quiz: Which Sapphic Anti-Hero Are You?

By

When I’m brainstorming quiz ideas, I always try to think of something that’s both fun and timely, like on theme with a big movie coming out, or something silly that’s happening in the wide world of sapphic pop culture, but this week’s quiz I made for my wife because she wanted to take a quiz that included Killing Eve, and — much like Eve and Villanelle — I am powerless to deny the whims of the love of my life. Hey, but I think you’ll like it too!

Quiz: Which Sapphic Anti-Hero Are You?

Pick a cape for your (anti) heroics!(Required)
Choose a lyric from Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero."(Required)
What's your ideal gay movie night?(Required)
What do you want in your smoothie?(Required)
Which of these mascots do you feel best represents your whole vibe, spiritually?(Required)
What are you writing into r/AmITheAsshole about?(Required)
Okay if you HAD TO wear a costume like an actual hero, what's your color palette?(Required)
What's the name of the cat at the bottom of this question?(Required)

Before you go! Autostraddle runs on the reader support of our A+ Members. If this article meant something to you today — if it informed you or made you smile or feel seen, will you consider joining A+ and supporting the people who make this indie queer media site possible?

Join A+!

Heather Hogan

Heather Hogan is an Autostraddle senior editor who lives in New York City with her wife, Stacy, and their cackle of rescued pets. She's a member of the Television Critics Association, GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics, and a Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer critic. You can also find her on Twitter and Instagram.

Heather has written 1638 articles for us.

14 Comments

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!