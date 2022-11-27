Quiz: Which Gen Q Character Is “The One” For You?

Sophie, Dani, Bette, Alice, Shane, Micah, Gigi, Tess, Finley — which one of these beautiful humans is best suited to be your girlfriend or boyfriend? There's only one way to find out: taking this quiz.

Last year we all took a good hard look at ourselves and figured out which Generation Q character we were . This year, it’s time to move forward with our relationships and figure out whomst amongst these beloved humans you are in fact destined to partner with romantically.

