Quiz: Which Gen Q Character Is “The One” For You?

Last year we all took a good hard look at ourselves and figured out which Generation Q character we were. This year, it’s time to move forward with our relationships and figure out whomst amongst these beloved humans you are in fact destined to partner with romantically.
Which Queer Generation Q Character Is "The One" For You?
Sophie, Dani, Bette, Alice, Shane, Micah, Gigi, Tess, Finley — which one of these beautiful humans is best suited to be your girlfriend or boyfriend? There's only one way to find out: taking this quiz.
I got Gigi!!! Best quiz ever, 10/10
Lol another satisfied customer here 🤩 GIGI!!!!!!
congratulations to you both!!!!
Did I always pick the option most likely to get me Dani? Maybe. Did I get Dani? Yes. Am I happy about it as if this actually means I’ll marry Dani Núñez? You bet
I’ve got Finley and couldn’t be happier!
Great quiz!
I got Sophie and I am thrilled!
Wanted Dani….got Micah
I got Alice! So happy – lemme at those suits!
Finley ! ❤️
I would like to object to all these getaway options on the grounds that if you have to go somewhere California adjacent and the Integratron and Giant Rock are not on the list, what the fuck am I even doing that far out west?
Wanted Dani, got Tess and I don’t hate it. 😁
Got Gigi but IRL I always have a crush on the Finley, I think this quiz is trying to tell me something
I got Shane and honestly: thank god
I am happy with Micah, but I wouldn’t have said no to Gigi, Bette, Finley, Shane or Sophie, so I guess I am just thirsty for everyone??
I got Finley, and while one could debate whether that’s a good thing or a bad thing, I will say it does prove the quiz is scientifically true