As a self proclaimed and proud High Maintenance Femme, the holigay season provides a thrilling opportunity: the chance to get the products you’ve been longing for without hurting your bank account. I have come to accept the fact that my makeup obsession is simply no one’s problem but my own, but you better believe there is nothing more exciting than when someone purchases me an eyeshadow palette I’ve been coveting! Perhaps there is a friend or partner in your life who you would like to treat? Look no further, for here you shall find skincare, fun makeup, and handy accessories to please even the brattiest femmes among us!

Skincare

The most important part of any good make up girlie’s bag: the skincare! After all, we cannot put make up on a face that has not been properly prepped! Nor can we forget to take it off after a long day of looking incredible! This La Roche-Posay cleanser is my current fave — it’s hydrating and feels so nice on my skin. It has never once given me that horrible stripped dry feeling some cleansers do. It also does a decent job removing make up, but for things like extremely pigmented eyeliners and mascara, I swear by this cleansing balm. No more waking up with smeared mascara on my eyelids! I have tried many a chemical exfoliant in my life, and no one has treated me better than Miss Paula and her BHA. Plus, it does an incredible job keeping ingrown hairs at bay. After all that, slathering on this CosRX Snail All in One cream feels like a heavenly treat, and it’s lightweight enough to wear underneath foundation. We all know that SPF is the way to go, I love this one because it does not leave a trace of that dreaded white cast on my gorgina brown skin. When it comes to primers, I’ve tried so many high-end versions and without fail, I come back to this e.l.f one. It is truly the most griping primer out there. My face will not budge if I can help it!

Make Up

When buying make up as a gift, I think it’s the perfect time to play a little, maybe reach for something new and fun and exciting. Like the Danessa Myrick’s skin blurring powder that all the TikTok girlies love. I already know it will be a staple for me in the summer months, and it makes a great skin tint for the days when you don’t feel like doing a whole face. Speaking of new and fun: magnetic lashes??? Hello, yes! I love the drama of a fake lash, but my word applying glue to my own eyes is not something I am like, craving to do. Also, what pairs better with magnetic lashes than these stunning metallic eye shadows? Just in time for the holiday party season? Don’t mind if I do! Oh, and simply do not sleep on gift sets! What a good way to try out a product without spending every single coin you own! I love Rare Beauty blushes, Lil Miss Selena really did the damn thing with them—gorgeous and so pigmented that they will last a long time. And this YSL mini lipstick set? I’ll say it: chic as hell! And look, I know I said gifts are a good time to branch out and try something fun, but I don’t know anyone who wouldn’t be thrilled to get a fresh foundation. I’ve been a steady and faithful servant of this Lancome one for many years, she’s buildable, has great coverage and never makes me look cakey.

Accessories

If the femme in your life is anything like me, then she likely has a ton of supplies and tools for her make up lifestyle. But what about these amazing silicone brush covers for traveling? Because let me tell you, nothing stresses me more than throwing my brushes rawdog into a toiletry bag! And while we’re talking about keeping our tools clean, might I suggest this automatic brush cleaning machine you can pair with this liquid brush cleaner? Few things are more important than clean brushes, and I’ll be honest, the simple joy of watching the brush spin itself back to it’s fluffy and dry glory is very thrilling. Oh, and also why not get some reusable cotton pads? These ones come with a bag for washing and a cute little bamboo container for storage? Maybe toss this pretty and practical beauty sponge holder in your cart too? Also in the cute storage category: what about a little vanity organizer for all the lips and foundations and blushes? I can tell you from experience, it is very satisfying to have all the make up in your life displayed so well.