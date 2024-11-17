Quiz: Which Planet Should You Move To?

If you live in the U.S., you may have heard threats from friends and loved ones regarding a desire to move to a different country. But why stop there when you could actually just move to another planet? No matter where you live on the earth, there is a different planet you could be living on instead.
Which Planet Should You Move To?
Before you go! Autostraddle runs on the reader support of our AF+ Members.
If this article meant something to you today — if it informed you or made you smile or feel seen, will you consider joining AF
and supporting the people who make this queer media site possible?
Join AF+!
Riese is the 43-year-old Co-Founder of Autostraddle.com as well as an award-winning writer, video-maker, LGBTQ+ Marketing consultant and aspiring cyber-performance artist who grew up in Michigan, lost her mind in New York and now lives in Los Angeles. Her work has appeared in nine books, magazines including Marie Claire and Curve, and all over the web including Nylon, Queerty, Nerve, Bitch, Emily Books and Jezebel. She had a very popular personal blog once upon a time, and then she recapped The L Word, and then she had the idea to make this place, and now here we all are! In 2016, she was nominated for a GLAAD Award for Outstanding Digital Journalism. She's Jewish and has a cute dog named Carol. Follow her on twitter and instagram.
Riese has written 3265 articles for us.
This could not have come at a better time! I really was thinking about moving to Neptune and that’s what I got.
Brb going to Mercury