Quiz: Which Nicole Kidman Movie Are You?

I love Nicole Kidman. I love her movies. I love her TV shows. I love her range of genres and prestige. I love how frequently she works with women directors. I love how frequently she works period. I love how much she genuinely loves cinema. And, yes, I love her AMC ad.

In Babygirl, she gives one of her career-best performances and we just can’t stop talking about it. So even though at Autostraddle we tend to focus our attention on queer actresses, I’m making an exception today.

Join me in celebrating this one of a kind Gemini and find out which Nicole Kidman movie best describes you. (Of the 10 options I’ve selected… she’s been in a lot of movies.)