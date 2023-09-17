Quiz: Which Muppet Are You?

As often discussed across the internet and also right here on Autostraddle Dot Com, the muppets are a little bit gay, or at least a little bit weird, and a lot of gay people are weird, so there is an important intersection there. Anyhow speaking of things that are important, which of this legendary band of adorable creatures created by Jim Henson is most near and dear to your felt heart? Ladies and gentlepeople: which muppet are you?!?!?!?!

Riese is the 41-year-old Co-Founder of Autostraddle.com as well as an award-winning writer, video-maker, LGBTQ+ Marketing consultant and aspiring cyber-performance artist who grew up in Michigan, lost her mind in New York and now lives in California. Her work has appeared in nine books including "The Bigger the Better The Tighter The Sweater: 21 Funny Women on Beauty, Body Image & Other Hazards Of Being Female," magazines including Marie Claire and Curve, and all over the web including Nylon, Queerty, Nerve, Bitch, Emily Books and Jezebel. She had a very popular personal blog once upon a time, and then she recapped The L Word, and then she had the idea to make this place, and now here we all are! In 2016, she was nominated for a GLAAD Award for Outstanding Digital Journalism. Follow her on twitter and instagram.

Riese has written 3071 articles for us.