Quiz: Which Grown-Up Disney Princess Is Your Therapist?

As soon as my alarm goes off! I've got adventures to have!

Mid-morning. I stayed up late, late, late reading.

I doze for a while after my phone chimes, then check my socials, then try on outfits in my imagination, then browse TikTok, then roll on out of bed to do my morning skincare.

Before the sun rises. Discipline is the bridge between goals and accomplishment!

I wake up when I wake up, do a little meditation/daydreaming, then hop up and greet the day!

As soon as I remember the delicious breakfast pastries I made the day before.

When the person in my home who is way more chipper than me gets up and starts making noise.