Quiz: Which Grown-Up Disney Princess Is Your Therapist?

By

With Halle Bailey’s Ariel singing her way into our hearts this last week, Disney Princesses are on my mind. There’s so many quizzes with these gals out there. Which Disney Princess are you? You already know that. Which Disney Princess is your girlfriend? You already know that too; you’re gay. But you know what I’ve been thinking: Literally every Disney Princesses would grow up to be an excellent therapist — because they have all been through some shit and they’d be able to help you see a way through. You know? Even if it involved Dark Magic. So that’s the quiz I made for you today!

Quiz: Which Grown-Up Disney Princess Is Your Therapist?

Choose a photo from Janelle Monae's Lipstick Lover for your 2023 Pride mood board.(Required)
Which of the following best describes your gender?(Required)
Pick a paint color for your bedroom.(Required)
What do you want on your pizza?(Required)
Which queer WNBA player's got the best pre-game drip?(Required)
If you could choose one chore that would do itself every time you snapped your fingers, what chore would it be?(Required)
Which of these puppies do you think is named Snuffleupagus?(Required)
When do you get out of bed in the morning?(Required)

Before you go! Autostraddle runs on the reader support of our A+ Members. If this article meant something to you today — if it informed you or made you smile or feel seen, will you consider joining A+ and supporting the people who make this indie queer media site possible?

Join A+!

Heather Hogan

Heather Hogan is an Autostraddle senior editor who lives in New York City with her wife, Stacy, and their cackle of rescued pets. She's a member of the Television Critics Association, GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics, and a Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer critic. You can also find her on Twitter and Instagram.

Heather has written 1616 articles for us.

17 Comments

  4. “You need help letting go, plain and simple. Nobody knows that feeling more than Elsa.”

    Accurate. I am, as we speak, getting that help and doing the grunt work to make it so. I’d want to do it quickly if working with Elsa; I bet she charges top dollar!

    Reply to This Comment

  5. I got Merida and hoo boy, do I feel seen / called out:

    “Because Mommy Issues shouldn’t define your entire life! And because, you know, underneath that big smile, you’re actually pretty dang angry and you could use some help finding a constructive way to unleash that fire.”

    Reply to This Comment

    • i got her, too, but i think it’s because ‘none of the above’ is never an option. some of the answers are pretty big punts.

      like, less angry smile (smangry?), more indifferent smile (smindifferent?)…

      Reply to This Comment

  7. Belle: “Because absolutely, you want to talk it out! But also what if you talk about fictional characters instead, like maybe you’ve imprinted onto some queers you met in a TV show or book or movie — and actually it helps you to figure out your own constellations by looking at the way characters you love have navigated the stars. Who gets that better than a girl who grew up with a dreamy far-off look, and her nose stuck in a book?”

    The pizza with the kale and pangrattato sounds so good.

    Reply to This Comment

  10. I got Mulan, and I honestly could not have described myself better. Maybe I’ll quit therapy and just take Heather’s quizzes instead.

    “Gender? Kinda confusing! Sexuality? Also kinda complicated! You want help figuring out who you are without working with someone who’s going to box you in! Someone who embraces the fact that you actually kind of like being as mysterious as the dark side of the moon! (You just don’t want to be a mystery to yourself.)”

    Reply to This Comment

  11. I got Ariel and, frankly, I’m traumatised on her behalf ?

    “Two of the most important qualities in a therapist are: empathy and being a good listener. Who is more empathetic than someone who made a horny, impulsive decision in their youth that led them to leaving their cool family and marrying the most boring man in the world? And who better at learned listening than someone who had their whole voice snatched by a witch?”

    Sweetheart, let me take you away from all this…

    Reply to This Comment

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!