Quiz: Which Definitely Not Gay Taylor Swift Song Are You?

One very nice thing about art is that there are so many ways to interpret and experience said art, and for many gay Taylor Swift fans there have been a lot of gay ways to interpret her songs, from “You Need to Calm Down” to the entirety of “evermore” to specifically the song “betty” from folklore. From time to time, noted billionaire Taylor Swift has explained her actual intentions behind songs that have been interpreted through a queer lens, and while they don’t match up with the queer reading of them, I think that’s fine because, as aforementioned, artistic interpretations are fluid. This week, Swift seemingly addressed rumors about her queerness and the Gaylor movement in the prologue note of “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” by explicitly saying that the relationships people thought she was having with women were just close friendships. So, right, these songs are not gay! (Well, except for “You Need to Calm Down” which is obviously gay, but from the perspective of an ally or whatever.) But also, who cares, I think Taylor Swift is doing fine overall? And if these not gay Taylor Swift songs feel gay to you then why not lean into that and enjoy it?