Quiz: Which Definitely Not Gay Taylor Swift Song Are You?

By

One very nice thing about art is that there are so many ways to interpret and experience said art, and for many gay Taylor Swift fans there have been a lot of gay ways to interpret her songs, from “You Need to Calm Down” to the entirety of “evermore” to specifically the song “betty” from folklore. From time to time, noted billionaire Taylor Swift has explained her actual intentions behind songs that have been interpreted through a queer lens, and while they don’t match up with the queer reading of them, I think that’s fine because, as aforementioned, artistic interpretations are fluid. This week, Swift seemingly addressed rumors about her queerness and the Gaylor movement in the prologue note of “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” by explicitly saying that the relationships people thought she was having with women were just close friendships. So, right, these songs are not gay! (Well, except for “You Need to Calm Down” which is obviously gay, but from the perspective of an ally or whatever.) But also, who cares, I think Taylor Swift is doing fine overall? And if these not gay Taylor Swift songs feel gay to you then why not lean into that and enjoy it?

Which Definitely Not Gay Taylor Swift Song Are You?

Pick a month:(Required)
If you'd written a hit pop single as a teenager, what do you think the vibe of that song would've been?(Required)
Pick a drink:(Required)
Pick a go-to post-breakup behavior:(Required)
Pick a color:(Required)
Pick a celebrity friend:(Required)
Pick a coat:(Required)
Pick a vice:(Required)
Pick a virtue:(Required)
Pick a dreamscape:(Required)
Pick a way to dance:(Required)

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Before you go! Autostraddle runs on the reader support of our A+ Members. If this article meant something to you today — if it informed you or made you smile or feel seen, will you consider joining A+ and supporting the people who make this indie queer media site possible?

Join A+!
Related:

Riese

Riese is the 41-year-old Co-Founder of Autostraddle.com as well as an award-winning writer, video-maker, LGBTQ+ Marketing consultant and aspiring cyber-performance artist who grew up in Michigan, lost her mind in New York and now lives in Los Angeles. Her work has appeared in nine books, magazines including Marie Claire and Curve, and all over the web including Nylon, Queerty, Nerve, Bitch, Emily Books and Jezebel. She had a very popular personal blog once upon a time, and then she recapped The L Word, and then she had the idea to make this place, and now here we all are! In 2016, she was nominated for a GLAAD Award for Outstanding Digital Journalism. She's Jewish and has a cute dog named Carol. Follow her on twitter and instagram.

Riese has written 3099 articles for us.

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!