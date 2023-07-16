Quiz: Which Baby-Sitters Club Member Are You?

By

Say hello to your friends!

Quiz: Which Baby-Sitters Club Member Are You?

Choose a '90s fit.(Required)
What position would you play on Kristy's Krushers?(Required)
Pick a pastel.(Required)
The kid you're baby sitting has gone to sleep and you hear a bump in the night. Which ghost would you be happiest to see?(Required)
What's in your Kid Kit?(Required)
What's your favorite place in Sea City?(Required)
What milkshake are you ordering from the Ice Cream Palace?(Required)
Which lifeguard do you hope is on duty when you take the kids to the beach?(Required)

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Before you go! Autostraddle runs on the reader support of our A+ Members. If this article meant something to you today — if it informed you or made you smile or feel seen, will you consider joining A+ and supporting the people who make this indie queer media site possible?

Join A+!

Heather Hogan

Heather Hogan is an Autostraddle senior editor who lives in New York City with her wife, Stacy, and their cackle of rescued pets. She's a member of the Television Critics Association, GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics, and a Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer critic. You can also find her on Twitter and Instagram.

Heather has written 1651 articles for us.

5 Comments

  1. I am not 100% a Kristy, but I do very specifically remember all of these references and tangential details from the the dozens of times I’ve read all of the books.

    Reply to This Comment

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!