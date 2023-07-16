Quiz: Which Baby-Sitters Club Member Are You?

I designed the uniforms.

Shortstop because I'm the best athlete in town

Right field because I'm not very good but I love being part of a team.

Assistant Coach because I thrive on being the teacher's pet.

Pitcher because I like to be in charge.

Catcher because I've got a crush on the pitcher and I want as many excuses as possible to talk to her.

Center field because I'm actually the best athlete in town but I don't need to show off about it.