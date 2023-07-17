How I’m Living My Rat Girl Summer

Last summer, I began a quest to watch every MCU film in chronological order, which led me down this very geeky rabbithole I still have not clawed my way out of. This summer, I’ve taken on a quest much less noble and much more questionable thanks to my 21 year-old coworkers who introduced me to the concept of “hot rat girl summer.” Before you audibly say “umm what” out loud like I did when they first told me, let me explain what all this entails (pun totally intended).

The idea is that you live a rat lifestyle. You commit yourself to spending five days of the week scurrying around the city, eating snacks, and doing things you have no business doing. That last piece is the most important (examples to follow). Then, you devote two days to crawling up into your bed and rotting away. One could argue this just looks like a normal work week where you spend five days grinding and two of them sleeping your worries away. The difference here is in the level of mischievousness and curiosity you should embody in those five days. I suppose it’s the 2023 version of YOLO or send it.

As lolakola says, “embrace the rodent energy.”

and here are her rules:

Tamillionaire4eva lives by the five Ps: pals, plan, plug, plot, and perspective

and let’s not forget the “very communal rat-like behavior”

What are some things you have “no business” doing? Let me give you some examples:

go to a bar by yourself on a weeknight just to see what happens

see a random movie alone in a theater on 10 p.m. on a Tuesday

walk into a pet store and inquire about every single pet you could possibly own

hit up that one situationship to see if they want to go with you to that one really specific event because none of your friends can go

throw a party for a completely made-up reason

match with people thousands of miles away from you because why not start a long distance relationship?

buy an item of clothing that is completely out of your budget

go on dates with people who aren’t your type at all

join a sports league even though you have no interest in sports

go to one of those couples cooking classes either alone or with a friend you literally just met

make plans to meet with someone only a few hours before meeting

go to a spiritual service just to feel something

take on a completely new hobby that involves being in public, such as painting in coffee shops or pretending to be a travel writer in fancy hotel lobbies

try being a bottom or a top, whatever you usually aren’t

ask to see the locations of all your friends and text them about what they’re doing at that place constantly

go to a rollerskating rink to skate and vibe and also picture yourself involved in the lives of that one kid’s birthday party or that couple holding hands

get a complete makeover

go to a club and try on a completely different persona

flirt with someone you meet organically and give them your number

sign up for a volunteer opportunity, go, and then never go back — not because you don’t want to but because you keep forgetting

tell someone you just want to be friends with them and actually pursue a friendship

have an enemy-to-friends affair, or really just hookup with someone you typically kinda hate

develop a crush on someone legally much older or younger than you

seek out on office crush

decide not to care

actually get a pet rat

go to one of those kid arcades like Chuck e Cheese with your friends

go to one of those extremely specific kitsch attractions such as Gatorland in Orlando, an ostrich farm in Tucson, or Cornhenge in Columbus

start a conversation with a random stranger

What are some examples of “rotting”?

get deeply invested in an extremely niche TV show and watch it for two days straight

start and complete a puzzle, LEGO set, or Sudoku book

scroll on TikTok for an unhealthy amount of time

sleep, and then sleep some more

order meals to the house

don’t do any chores that need to be done

procrastinate on every home improvement project you’ve wanted to get done

take an unnecessarily long bath

lay on the floor with your pet for hours on end

eat snacks throughout the day, instead of a regular three meals

call your friends to gossip while covered in blankets on the couch all day

read smut

lay on the couch and look through Zillow to imagine the life you could have in every house

Google high-paying, low-hour remote jobs just for kicks and giggles

watch your plants grow

ignore all texts from everyone and apologize a few days later with some made-up excuse

At the end of the day, I’m that rat eating old pizza next to an open fire hydrant. I’m hungry, hot, and just want to be wet you know?